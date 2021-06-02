40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares jumped 147.3% to $7.86 after the company provided an update on the overall survival (OS) data on its previously disclosed heavily pretreated advanced breast cancer patients.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) gained 66.7% to $33.73. MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) agreed to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals for $34 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $1.7 billion.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares jumped 38% to $11.81 after jumping over 16% on Tuesday.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) gained 29.2% to $3.3203. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares gained 23% on Tuesday following a tweet from trader Will Meade mentioning the stock.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) gained 28.2% to $28.49.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 28% to $39.69 amid renewed interest from retail investors. AMC Entertainment shares jumped around 23% on Tuesday after the company announced it raised $230.5 million of new equity from Mudrick Capital.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) gained 27.5% to $1.8489 after the company said it received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for elamipretide for the treatment of Barth syndrome.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) jumped 23% to $8.61.
- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) surged 19.4% to $17.10.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) gained 18.4% to $9.00. Vision Marine Technologies recently appointed Alan Gaines to its Board.
- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) gained 16.6% to $14.46.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged 15.5% to $31.51. Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to launch three new Owned Brands this quarter.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) jumped 14.8% to $2.70.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 14.2% to $3.1172.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) gained 13.3% to $19.24 after the company announced an acquisition that will allow it to create an esports advertising platform.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) surged 13.2% to $2.40.
- Medallia Inc (NASDAQ: MDLA) rose 11.8% to $28.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 10.6% to $12.79 on renewed interest in the stock from retail investors. The company’s stock jumped around 15% on Tuesday.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 10.5% to $1.0606 after gaining over 5% on Tuesday. The company, last week, received NASDAQ notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 10% to $5.25 after gaining over 11% on Tuesday.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 7.5% to $8.21 after the company announced COVI-STIX COVID-19 virus rapid antigen detection test has been added to the official Mexican government list of emergency use approved point of care rapid antigen tests.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 7.4% to $25.97 amid renewed retail investor interest in the stock.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) surged 5% to $6.69 after the company provided an update on its Alzheimer's disease vaccine candidates targeting pathological amyloid-beta.
Losers
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares dipped 21.9% to $5.97. Shares of Orbital rallied more than 115% on Tuesday following news of a engineering and construction contract by a company subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) fell 17.5% to $62.93 after the company announced that Mike Coyle has decided to resign from his position as president and chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective June 1, due to personal matters. The company also reaffirmed guidance. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $105 to $78.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) dipped 17.2% to $2.9801 after the company announced a 7,142,859 share registered direct offering priced at $2.80 per share.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 16.4% to $3.9630, selling off following a surge on Tuesday.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) dropped 14.1% to $2.5609 after the company, and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, provided an update regarding clinical development of PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) fell 14% to $4.925 after jumping 20% on Tuesday.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 13.6% to $2.47. Progenity announced a transformation strategy that will focus the company primarily on its robust R&D pipeline.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dipped 12.7% to $50.16. Cambium Networks reported launch of 2 million share secondary offering by Vector Cambium Holdings.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 12.1% to $19.41 after the company announced it will acquire Constellation Pharma for $34 per share.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) dropped 11.7% to $9.50.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) dipped 11.3% to $18.34.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) dropped 10.5% to $14.95 after climbing 23% on Tuesday.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares fell 10.1% to $8.96. SCYNEXIS, last week, reported a loss for its first quarter.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 9% to $6.87 after reporting a Q1 loss.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) fell 8.6% to $38.17 after the company reported the launch of follow-on offering of 4.5 million ADSs.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares fell 8% to $7.91 after climbing 10% on Tuesday. The company, last week, announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 7.9% to $1.99 after surging 14% on Tuesday.
