 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares jumped 147.3% to $7.86 after the company provided an update on the overall survival (OS) data on its previously disclosed heavily pretreated advanced breast cancer patients.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) gained 66.7% to $33.73. MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) agreed to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals for $34 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $1.7 billion.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares jumped 38% to $11.81 after jumping over 16% on Tuesday.
  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) gained 29.2% to $3.3203. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares gained 23% on Tuesday following a tweet from trader Will Meade mentioning the stock.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) gained 28.2% to $28.49.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 28% to $39.69 amid renewed interest from retail investors. AMC Entertainment shares jumped around 23% on Tuesday after the company announced it raised $230.5 million of new equity from Mudrick Capital.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) gained 27.5% to $1.8489 after the company said it received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for elamipretide for the treatment of Barth syndrome.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) jumped 23% to $8.61.
  • Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) surged 19.4% to $17.10.
  • Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) gained 18.4% to $9.00. Vision Marine Technologies recently appointed Alan Gaines to its Board.
  • Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) gained 16.6% to $14.46.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged 15.5% to $31.51. Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to launch three new Owned Brands this quarter.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) jumped 14.8% to $2.70.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 14.2% to $3.1172.
  • Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) gained 13.3% to $19.24 after the company announced an acquisition that will allow it to create an esports advertising platform.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) surged 13.2% to $2.40.
  • Medallia Inc (NASDAQ: MDLA) rose 11.8% to $28.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 10.6% to $12.79 on renewed interest in the stock from retail investors. The company’s stock jumped around 15% on Tuesday.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 10.5% to $1.0606 after gaining over 5% on Tuesday. The company, last week, received NASDAQ notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 10% to $5.25 after gaining over 11% on Tuesday.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 7.5% to $8.21 after the company announced COVI-STIX COVID-19 virus rapid antigen detection test has been added to the official Mexican government list of emergency use approved point of care rapid antigen tests.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 7.4% to $25.97 amid renewed retail investor interest in the stock.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) surged 5% to $6.69 after the company provided an update on its Alzheimer's disease vaccine candidates targeting pathological amyloid-beta.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares dipped 21.9% to $5.97. Shares of Orbital rallied more than 115% on Tuesday following news of a engineering and construction contract by a company subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services.
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) fell 17.5% to $62.93 after the company announced that Mike Coyle has decided to resign from his position as president and chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective June 1, due to personal matters. The company also reaffirmed guidance. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $105 to $78.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) dipped 17.2% to $2.9801 after the company announced a 7,142,859 share registered direct offering priced at $2.80 per share.
  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 16.4% to $3.9630, selling off following a surge on Tuesday.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) dropped 14.1% to $2.5609 after the company, and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, provided an update regarding clinical development of PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) fell 14% to $4.925 after jumping 20% on Tuesday.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 13.6% to $2.47. Progenity announced a transformation strategy that will focus the company primarily on its robust R&D pipeline.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dipped 12.7% to $50.16. Cambium Networks reported launch of 2 million share secondary offering by Vector Cambium Holdings.
  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 12.1% to $19.41 after the company announced it will acquire Constellation Pharma for $34 per share.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) dropped 11.7% to $9.50.
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) dipped 11.3% to $18.34.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) dropped 10.5% to $14.95 after climbing 23% on Tuesday.
  • SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares fell 10.1% to $8.96. SCYNEXIS, last week, reported a loss for its first quarter.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 9% to $6.87 after reporting a Q1 loss.
  • HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) fell 8.6% to $38.17 after the company reported the launch of follow-on offering of 4.5 million ADSs.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares fell 8% to $7.91 after climbing 10% on Tuesday. The company, last week, announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 7.9% to $1.99 after surging 14% on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC + ACIU)

Zoom, Advance Auto Parts Earnings Both Beat Analysts' Estimates, But Shares Sputter
Own AMC Shares? Get Rewarded With A Free Popcorn Under New Investor Connect Program
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Novartis, iRhythm CEO Quits Abruptly, Moderna Inks Vaccine Supply Agreements
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
AMC's Stock Surges To New Highs Yet Again, Leading Across-The-Board Reddit Stock Rally
AC Immune Stock Jumps After Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine Candidate Confirms Favorable Safety, Tolerability Profile
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com