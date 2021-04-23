25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares rose 42% to $3.99 in pre-market trading after the company said its electronics unit has won a contract for deep space program.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 11.5% to $0.96 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received 510(k) clearance by the FDA for patient-specific instrumentation developed by the Company under its License Agreement and Development Agreement with Howmedica Osteonics.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) rose 11.2% to $0.97 in pre-market trading. RiceBran Technologies will report Q1 results on Wednesday, April 28.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 11.1% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health recently announced the upsizing by $15.3 million of the at-the-market.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) rose 10.9% to $3.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower Q1 loss.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) rose 10.3% to $49.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 guidance.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 9.9% to $10.21 in pre-market trading after surging around 43% on Thursday. Earlier, on Wednesday, Ocugen’s co-development partner Bharat Biotech said that the second interim analysis of Phase 3 of Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, shows it demonstrated 78% efficiency in mild, moderate, and severe disease.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 7.8% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) rose 6.9% to $1.09 in pre-market trading.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 6.4% to $13.98 in pre-market trading. MicroVision is expected to report its Q1 results on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 6.4% to $60.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued Q2 guidance. The company said Q1 daily active users surged 22% year over year.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares rose 6.3% to $22.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Skillz Inc. (NASDAQ: SKLZ) rose 6.3% to $17.61 in pre-market trading.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) shares rose 6.2% to $28.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Human Medicinal Products granted accelerated assessment procedure for Nefecon for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 5.7% to $2.26 in pre-market trading.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) rose 4.3% to $63.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) fell 15.2% to $7.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of follow-on offering and also issued Q1 sales guidance.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares fell 14.8% to $103.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak preliminary revenue for the first quarter.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9.5% to $28.10 in pre-market trading amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin. The company’s stock also dropped 11% on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 8.6% to $33.34 in pre-market trading amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin. The company’s stock also dropped around 12% on Thursday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 7.5% to $12.17 in pre-market trading. Canaan recently announced a customer order of 11,760 bitcoin mining machines.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) fell 6.9% to $6.97 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Thursday. Shineco, on April 14, entered into stock purchase agreements with investors.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 6.3% to $12.09 in pre-market trading amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) fell 5.2% to $567.17 in pre-market trading. MicroStrategy is expected to report its Q1 financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 2.9% to $60.81 in pre-market trading. Intel reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 guidance. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter.
