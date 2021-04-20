 Skip to main content

31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) gained 20.8% to $5.32 after dropping more than 10% on Monday.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares surged 18.2% to $21.08.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) gained 18.1% to $5.73 after dropping 17% on Monday.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares jumped 15.5% to $296.11 after Canadian National confirmed its proposal to acquire the company for $325 per share.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 14.3% to $17.47.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 12.1% to $2.78.
  • Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) gained 12% to $11.20.
  • Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 10.1% to $7.31 after the company agreed to acquire DeepCube Ltd, a world leader in Machine Learning/Deep Learning (ML/DL) technology.
  • San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) gained 9.7% to $4.76. BBVA USA, as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, declared a cash distribution for April.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) gained 7.1% to $123.16 after the company amended its agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the collaboration, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of its CT001 in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) gained 6.2% to $4.14 after the company announced it sold the assets and certain long-term vessel construction contracts of the Shipyard Division to Bollinger Shipyards for approximately $28.6 million.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares rose 4.9% to $139.62 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Losers

  • Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) shares tumbled 25% to $3.0899 after the company priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares dipped 24.1% to $14.71. Syndax announced updated positive data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 study of SNDX-5613 in patients with genetically-defined leukemia.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) dropped 20.8% to $13.36 after jumping over 28% on Monday.
  • Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 17% to $2.97. MER Telemanagement Solutions recently announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with SharpLink.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 16.8% to $147.98 after the company announced a 9.5 million ADS offering.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) dropped 14.2% to $141.07 after the company announced a proposed public offering of $750 million of ADSs.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) fell 13.8% to $10.20 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) dipped 12.7% to $4.79 after climbing 17% on Monday.
  • Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) fell 11.6% to $14.58. The company recently announced a new labor agreement with USW Ratify at the Hawesville Smelter. The company will add 60 new jobs.
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) dipped 11.5% to $5.68.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 10.7% to $2.4191 after surging around 28% on Monday.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) dropped 9.7% to $20.8 after the FDA notified the company that it has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) dipped 9.4% to $49.84 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 8.1% to $0.4202. InspireMD shares climbed over 11% on Monday after the company submitted an application to join the Nasdaq.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 7.6% to $3.67 after dropping more than 8% on Monday.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) dropped 6.8% to $20.94 on continued weakness after Richard Branson last week cut his stake in the company by $150 million. Movement may also be related to overall market weakness.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 6.4% to $0.5607 after jumping over 11% on Monday.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 6.1% to $2.6110. Galectin Therapeutics shares climbed 27% on Monday after the company announced neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, Sr. joined the team as a special consultant to accelerate and enhance development of the company's galectin-3 inhibitor, belapectin.
  • Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) shares dipped 6% to $111.27 after the company announced it would acquire Kansas City Southern for $325 per share.

