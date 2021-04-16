28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) rose 63.1% to $4.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with SharpLink.
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) rose 55.7% to $18.95 in pre-market trading after United Rentals announced plans to acquire the company for $19 per share in cash.
- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) rose 47.9% to $53.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 507% on Thursday.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) rose 11.6% to $33.95 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $97.
- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) rose 11.6% to $1.85 in pre-market trading. StoneMor, last month, announced plans to acquire four cemeteries for $5,395,000.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) rose 9% to $31.35 in pre-market trading.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) rose 8.9% to $12.08 in pre-market trading.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 7.7% to $0.4897 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Thursday. Castor Maritime recently announced deliveries of M/V Magic Twilight and M/V Magic Thunder.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares rose 7.3% to $54.00 in pre-market trading. Progyny will replace Domtar Corp. in the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares rose 7.3% to $54.90 in pre-market trading. Lattice Semiconductor will replace PTC in the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) shares rose 7% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company declared a dividend for the first quarter on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) rose 6.8% to $9.63 in pre-market trading after after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) rose 6% to $72.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary earnings for the first quarter.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares rose 5.5% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares rose 4.7% to $60.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will become an official sports betting partner of the NFL and extend its current relationship as the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Partner.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) rose 4.4% to $164.46 in pre-market trading. AstraZeneca announced US clearance of proposed acquisition of Alexion.
Losers
- PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) fell 17.8% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 5 million share common stock offering. The company also agreed to acquire from a third party certain mineral and royalty interests totaling roughly 2,698 net royalty acres in the Southern SCOOP play for 11.947 million in cash and stock.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 15.5% to $9.13 in pre-market trading after climbing around 30% on Thursday. The company's 13D filing recently showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 15% to $0.8841 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Thursday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 11.8% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 8% on Thursday.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 11.2% to $4.03 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) fell 7.9% to $5.17 in pre-market trading. Calyxt is expected to report Q1 earnings on May 6.
- Bit Digital, Inc.(NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 7.1% to $13.27 in pre-market trading following a decline in Bitcoin prices.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares fell 6.6% to $0.7940 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Thursday.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 6% to $4.26 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Thursday. SOS recently reported receipt of third batch of 5464 crypto mining rigs.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 5.8% to $45.31 in pre-market trading following a decline in Bitcoin price.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) fell 5.3% to $19.83 in pre-market trading after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at $19.50 per share.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 5.2% to $ 19.61 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Thursday.
