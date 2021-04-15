 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares jumped 58.2% to $13.16 after gaining 14% on Wednesday. The company's 13D filing recently showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) gained 16.5% to $9.77.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) surged 13.8% to $8.91. Ardelyx recently reported that its collab partner, Kyowa Kirin, initiated Phase 3 studies of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in Japan.
  • BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTG) gained 13.5% to $13.78. Tango Therapeutics recently announced its reverse merger with Boxer Capital’s blank-check company BCTG Acquisition Corp.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) surged 13.3% to $41.63.
  • Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) gained 13.1% to $11.74. CIBC recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14 per share.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) climbed 10.8% to $1.2850 after gaining over 6% on Wednesday. Inpixon recently said it has converted a note receivable to equity in Ethereum mining company.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) gained 10.7% to $102.45. Craig-Hallum maintained Citi Trends with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $142.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) surged 9.4% to $14.66.
  • Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares gained 8.5% to $6.27.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) rose 7.9% to $100.00 after the company announced planned spin-off of 81% equity interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW).
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) gained 7% to $0.5537.
  • PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) gained 6.8% to $45.96 after the company agreed to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific for $47.50 per share.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) dipped 32.8% to $0.5719 after the company reported pricing of $50 million underwritten public offering.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares dipped 32.3% to $9.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) fell 19.5% to $6.75 after the company reported pricing of $23 million registered direct offering of 2.715 million shares priced at-the-market.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) dropped 18.8% to $11.10 following the Bear Cave report titled 'Problems at GreenBox POS.'
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 17% to $0.4597. InspireMD reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective as of April 26, 2021.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 15% to $2.8356.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 13.7% to $0.9753 after gaining 13% on Wednesday. The company announced plans to build direct sales force for TRUFORMA® platform.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) tumbled 13.3% to $8.26.
  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) dipped 13% to $8.03.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 12.6% to $0.7493.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 11.9% to $20.97. Intrusion shares dropped around 16% on Wednesday following earlier short report from White Diamond Research 'Why A Cybersecurity Expert Calls Intrusion And Its New Shield Product "Garbage" As Insiders Liquidate Holdings.'
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 11.2% to $23.69. British billionaire Sir Richard Branson sold nearly $150 million worth shares of his space tourism company Virgin Galactic over the course of three days, as per a regulatory filing.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) dropped 11.2% to $33.92. Beam Global, last month, reported FY20 earnings results.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) declined 10.8% to $20.41 after the company announced a public offering of $125 million of its common stock.
  • Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) dipped 10.5% to $5.49. JonesTrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.75.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 9.5% to $2.1350. Galectin Therapeutics shares gained 9% on Wednesday after the company announced the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer published its Phase 1 clinical research that showed its Galectin-3 inhibitor Belapectin enhanced the tumor response in combination with Anti-PD-1 Therapy.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 8.2% to $13.08 after declining around 7% on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARDX + AMPG)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Bank of America Beats Q1 Estimates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FibroGen Fudges Safety Data, Novartis Strikes Cancer Drug Collaboration, Immutep Gains On Patent Award
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For April PDUFA Dates
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com