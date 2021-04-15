30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares jumped 58.2% to $13.16 after gaining 14% on Wednesday. The company's 13D filing recently showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) gained 16.5% to $9.77.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) surged 13.8% to $8.91. Ardelyx recently reported that its collab partner, Kyowa Kirin, initiated Phase 3 studies of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in Japan.
- BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTG) gained 13.5% to $13.78. Tango Therapeutics recently announced its reverse merger with Boxer Capital’s blank-check company BCTG Acquisition Corp.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) surged 13.3% to $41.63.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) gained 13.1% to $11.74. CIBC recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14 per share.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) climbed 10.8% to $1.2850 after gaining over 6% on Wednesday. Inpixon recently said it has converted a note receivable to equity in Ethereum mining company.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) gained 10.7% to $102.45. Craig-Hallum maintained Citi Trends with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $142.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) surged 9.4% to $14.66.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares gained 8.5% to $6.27.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) rose 7.9% to $100.00 after the company announced planned spin-off of 81% equity interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW).
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) gained 7% to $0.5537.
- PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) gained 6.8% to $45.96 after the company agreed to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific for $47.50 per share.
Losers
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) dipped 32.8% to $0.5719 after the company reported pricing of $50 million underwritten public offering.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares dipped 32.3% to $9.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) fell 19.5% to $6.75 after the company reported pricing of $23 million registered direct offering of 2.715 million shares priced at-the-market.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) dropped 18.8% to $11.10 following the Bear Cave report titled 'Problems at GreenBox POS.'
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 17% to $0.4597. InspireMD reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective as of April 26, 2021.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 15% to $2.8356.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 13.7% to $0.9753 after gaining 13% on Wednesday. The company announced plans to build direct sales force for TRUFORMA® platform.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) tumbled 13.3% to $8.26.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) dipped 13% to $8.03.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 12.6% to $0.7493.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 11.9% to $20.97. Intrusion shares dropped around 16% on Wednesday following earlier short report from White Diamond Research 'Why A Cybersecurity Expert Calls Intrusion And Its New Shield Product "Garbage" As Insiders Liquidate Holdings.'
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 11.2% to $23.69. British billionaire Sir Richard Branson sold nearly $150 million worth shares of his space tourism company Virgin Galactic over the course of three days, as per a regulatory filing.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) dropped 11.2% to $33.92. Beam Global, last month, reported FY20 earnings results.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) declined 10.8% to $20.41 after the company announced a public offering of $125 million of its common stock.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) dipped 10.5% to $5.49. JonesTrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.75.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 9.5% to $2.1350. Galectin Therapeutics shares gained 9% on Wednesday after the company announced the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer published its Phase 1 clinical research that showed its Galectin-3 inhibitor Belapectin enhanced the tumor response in combination with Anti-PD-1 Therapy.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 8.2% to $13.08 after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
