30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) shares climbed 37.3% to $102.99.
  • Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) shares climbed 22.4% to $12.39 after the company reached an agreement with Univision to sell its content and media assets in a deal valued at $4.8 billion. Televisa will receive $3 billion in cash and $1.5 billion in Univision equity.
  • Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) surged 21.8% to $32.29.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 20.2% to $169.45. GameStop said Tuesday it is redeeming senior notes worth $216.4 million that were due in two years that would leave the company mostly debt-free.
  • Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) gained 19.3% to $4.82. Shares of energy companies and oil-related stocks traded higher after a spike in crude futures following EIA data, which showed a 5.889M barrel build for April 9th. Additionally, EIA earlier raised its demand outlook for crude.
  • Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) rose 17.8% to $31.30 after Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
  • Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) surged 15.5% to $35.89 after Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 15% to $27.51.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 14.8% to $2.4850 after the company announced that a paper in the peer-reviewed Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) published data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating Galectin's belapectin in head & neck cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma.
  • Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) gained 14.7% to $2.81.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 14.1% to $6.72.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) surged 14% to $20.49.
  • C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) gained 13.6% to $71.60.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) surged 10.8% to $37.83. Shares of energy companies and oil-related stocks traded higher after a spike in crude futures following EIA data, which showed a 5.889M barrel build for April 9th. Additionally, EIA earlier raised its demand outlook for crude.
  • Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) rose 8.6% to $12.88 after dropping around 9% on Tuesday.
  • FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) rose 8.6% to $9.83.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 7.3% to $16.39.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares rose 5.6% to $3.40 after dropping over 13% on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics recently appointed Silvia Panigone, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) shares tumbled 18.6% to $9.64 following recent tweets from short seller, Culper Research, including 'We're short LifeMD, Inc. $LFMD...'
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) fell 13.7% to $15.76.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 12.8% to $4.7250. Avenue Therapeutics shares tumbled 24% on Tuesday after the company announced FDA is still reviewing its NDA resubmission for IV tramadol and has not provided a decision.
  • CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) dropped 12.3% to $8.22. CorMedix said it met with the FDA to discuss proposed resolutions for deficiencies in CRL for DefenCath NDA.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 12.1% to $6.11. Cleveland BioLabs joint venture Genome Protection highlighted publication of TLR5 agonist, GP532 in Communications Biology.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 12% to $1.170 after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Pintec Technology recently announced it would acquire Jishengtai to expand its fully digitized securities brokerage and wealth management platform.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 11.5% to $25.00 following earlier short report from White Diamond Research 'Why A Cybersecurity Expert Calls Intrusion And Its New Shield Product "Garbage" As Insiders Liquidate Holdings.'
  • Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) dropped 11.1% to $27.00. Praxis Precision Medicines received Orphan Drug designation for PRAX-562 for the treatment of SCN8A-DEE.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 8.8% to $25.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also reaffirmed its FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) fell 8.1% to $3.95. Auris Medical recently announced positive preclinical and clinical outcomes with AM-301.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 7.2% to $1.2718 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 7% to $13.60 after gaining 11% on Tuesday. The company recently released Q4 results.

