41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares jumped 53.6% to $7.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares climbed 49.7% to $2.23 after the company reported Q4 results and announced strategic initiatives to focus on healthcare.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 42.2% to $1.9050 after the company announced the development and application of its non-fungible token for its entertainment business.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) surged 21.6% to $37.10 after dropping over 22% on Monday.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) gained 19.3% to $10.50. Orphazyme shares tumbled 29% on Monday after the company's Phase 2/3 trial evaluating armioclomol for treatment of inclusion body myositis did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) surged 16.9% to $120.38. Shockwave Medical recently announced a joint venture in China.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 16.7% to $11.44. The company, last week, reported Q4 results.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares climbed 16% to $8.98.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) surged 15.6% to $3.47.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) gained 14.8% to $21.00.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 14.4% to $71.10.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) surged 14% to $4.2192. The FDA has approved Moleculin Biotech’s request for Fast Track Designation for its drug, Annamycin, to treat soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) gained 12% to $19.85.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 11.7% to $1.5302 after dropping over 4% on Monday.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 10.5% to $1.9050. Biocept reported Q4 net income of $1.9 million, or $0.14 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $5.7 million, or $1.97 per share. Its revenue surged to $18.5 million from $1.8 million.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) climbed 10.4% to $31.42 after the company announced a $500 million buyback.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) rose 10.1% to $25.64 after the company swung to a profit in FY20.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) gained 8.3% to $26.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 6% to $38.48 after the company reported 2020 results.
Losers
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) dropped 30.5% to $4.9250 after the company announced data from the Phase 1b/2a trials evaluating investigational treatments WVE-120102 and WVE-120101, in Huntington's disease, showing both candidates did not produce statistically significant change in mutant huntingtin protein versus placebo after single or multiple doses. The company said it will stop the study of both candidates and instead focus on WVE-120103.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) fell 29.2% to $13.13 after jumping around 20% on Monday. The company, last week, priced its 750,000 unit offering at $8 per unit.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 28% to $1.4999 after the company priced its 10,323,484 share common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) fell 27.1% to $5.21. Trxade Group posted a net loss of $0.29 per share in the fourth quarter versus a year-ago net loss of $0.04 per shares. Its revenue climbed 17.1% to $2 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) fell 23.2% to $4.3108 after jumping over 37% on Monday. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) fell 21.3% to $0.8969. China Pharma shares jumped 37% on Monday after the company reported FY20 earnings results.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) dipped 21% to $9.33 following Q4 earnings. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $12.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 20% to $2.741.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 19% to $2.095. Genius Brands International announced Stan Lee content collaboration with Marvel Studios.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) fell 17.9% to $18.66 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) fell 17.2% to $3.85 after reporting FY20 results.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) shares dropped 17% to $15.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 16.6% to $8.26 after dropping around 22% on Monday.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) fell 16.3% to $3.46 after jumping more than 30% on Monday.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) dropped 15% to $4.715 as the company priced its 25 million ADS offering at $5 per ADS.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 14.6% to $2.41 after climbing 10% on Monday. NextDecade and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures recently signed a term sheet for CO2 transportation and storage in South Texas.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) dipped 14.3% to $41.86 after reporting a 2.5 million share offering of common stock.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) dropped 13.5% to $2.04 after the company issued 2021 business update.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) fell 12.5% to $32.24 after the company reported Q4 results and announced plans to invest $700 million to expand its Bainbridge manufacturing operations and add 400-jobs in Decatur County.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFLY) dropped 10.9% to $16.13 after the company reported FY20 earnings results.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) fell 8.8% to $2.58 after climbing around 9% on Monday.
- Holicity Inc. (NYSE: HOL) shares fell 8.6% to $12.34.
