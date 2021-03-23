 Skip to main content

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares climbed 152.3% to $13.75 after the company said it formed a new division which will be dedicated to designing, producing, releasing and promoting Non-Fungible Tokens for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) climbed 74.6% to $5.57. The surge follows Morgan Stanley disclosing in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the markets closed on Monday that it had increased its stake by about 5.2% in the Australian biotechnology company.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares climbed 41% to $6.09. Liquid Media reported closing of $6.0 million registered direct offering of common shares.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) gained 31.6% to $64.46 on continued momentum as the stock is being circulated as a potential Non-Fungible Token play.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) surged 20.6% to $2.63 after reporting new in vitro data for its lead peptide candidate for HT-002 to treat COVID-19.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) gained 20.5% to $5.65.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) surged 13.5% to $25.28. Credit Suisse recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $35 per share.
  • VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) jumped 12.7% to $3.91. VolitionRX reported cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 totaled $19.4 million.
  • GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) climbed 11.9% to $4.15.
  • Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) surged 11.6% to $9.00. Banc of California, reported the purchase of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for $9.77 per share in an all-stock deal.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 11.6% to $16.04 after the company announced $25.5 million cash infusion from Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) rose 6.3% to $1.1804.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares rose 6% to $11.00 after gaining over 13% on Monday. The company, last week, reported the formation of a joint venture with Oravax Medical to develop novel oral COVID-19 vaccines.

Losers

  • Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) shares dipped 75.5% to $8.90 after the company announced the interim FX-322 Phase 2a results showed that four weekly injections did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo.
  • Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) fell 28.3% to $4.87 after the company priced its roughly 1.9 million shares common stock offering at $5.25 per share.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) dropped 28.2% to $2.76 after the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering at $3.25 per share.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares declined 27.7% to $10.58 after climbing 78% on Monday.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) dipped 26.3% to $7.76.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 19.9% to $1.2503. MySize recently highlighted the launch of MySizeID app for Evropeyskiy Mall in Russia.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) dropped 19.8% to $132.25.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) dropped 19.7% to $7.05 after the company priced an 11.17 million unit offering at $7.50 per unit.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 18.9% to $45.11 after the company announced its partner, Roche, has decided to discontinue dosing in the Phase III GENERATION HD1 study of tominersen in manifest Huntington's disease.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) fell 17.6% to $5.66. Dyadic International shares jumped over 28% on Monday after the company said it would work with Medytox to develop COVID-19 vaccines..
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) dropped 16.9% to $5.90. Support.com shares jumped 232% on Monday after the company announced a merger agreement with Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 16.7% to $3.30. Odonate Therapeutics shares dipped 79% on Monday after the company said it would discontinue development of its Tesetaxel.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 16.6% to $4.41.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 16.6% to $11.50.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares declined 15.8% to $7.78 as the company reported registered direct offering of $4.602 million in ordinary shares at $6.50 per share.
  • MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) fell 15.4% to $38.22 after the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) fell 14.4% to $11.95. TAOP recently signed strategic cooperation agreement with BitFuFu.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) dropped 14.3% to $37.64. The9’s 6-K showed that the company needed to correct error in original financial statements for 6 months ended June 30, 2020.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 14% to $1.4878. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Luokung Technology will not be considered for addition to its indices prior to May 8, 2021.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) dropped 14% to $26.10.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 13.1% to $8.31.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 12.8% to $3.9420.
  • StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) shares fell 12.5% to $2.5550 after gaining more than 7% on Monday.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) fell 11.8% to $15.27 after the company reported a ransomware attack.
  • QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 11% to $57.22 as the company reported a 13 million share common stock offering.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 10.2% to $11.22 after dropping over 10% on Monday.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 10.2% to $9.29 after the company announced a 5 million share common stock offering.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 9% to $2.3122. Leap Therapeutics recently presented its DKN-01 clinical data at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2021 annual meeting for women's cancer.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares fell 7.5% to $4.29 after dropping 13% on Monday.
  • ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) fell 7.4% to $92.96 after the company announced an offering of $2 billion of Class B common stock and $1 billion of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 6.6% to $2.4093. ION Geophysical announced the Super Major currently deploying the company's Gemini extended frequency source on a proprietary survey has elected to extend the technology deployment.

