 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares jumped 102.6% to $33.29 after the company reported initial clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 83.2% to $6.12 after the company secured a contract for an initial system of its PrintRite3D in-process quality assurance solution by Lockheed Martin’s Space Additive Design & Manufacturing Center based in Sunnyvale, California.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares jumped 43% to $1.5158. Luokung Technology, last week, reported Nasdaq withdrawal of delisting notice.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) gained 43.6% to $6.59 after the company announced a merger with Decoy Biosystems.
  • Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) shares climbed 35.3% to $25.94 after the company announced it would be acquired by Rogers Communications in a CAD $26 billion deal.
  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 28.9% to $23.84. Roche Holding AG announced plans to acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $24.05 per share in cash, or about $1.8 billion, on a fully diluted basis.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) climbed 26.8% to $5.95. Bsquare is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares gained 26.5% to $4.3121. Acer Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) surged 24.6% to $8.26 after the company announced it installed a second batch of 5,000 cryptocurrency miners and gave Q1 mining projections.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) gained 21.7% to $5.35.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares surged 18.5% to $13.22. Privately-held conglomerate Wanda Group, which owned 23.08% of AMC's outstanding shares and 47.37% of combined voting power, reduced its stake and voting rights to 9.8% as of March 3, AMC said in its annual report filed with the SEC Friday.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) surged 18.3% to $10.44.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 17.9% to $12.26. Ebang International shares jumped over 35% on Friday following the company’s announcement of a cryptocurrency exchange. The cryptocurrency exchange will begin beta testing March 15 and launch by the end of the month, according to the company.
  • Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) gained 17.5% to $20.80. Northern Genesis SPAC merger partner, Lion Electric, highlighted construction of battery manufacturing plan and innovation center in Quebec.
  • trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) gained 16.7% to $5.14.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) gained 15.7% to $45.08 after the company announced a merger with RideNow. RumbleON also released FY20 results.
  • Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) surged 15.2% to $6.68. Potbelly, last week, reported Q4 results.
  • Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) gained 14.9% to $11.61. Century Casinos, last week, reported Q4 results.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) surged 14.8% to $24.13. Intercept, last week, reaffirmed FY21 guidance and announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Sandip Kapadia.
  • Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 13% to $3.04. Meten EdtechX Education shares gained around 9% on Friday after the company announced its strategy to make full use of blockchain technology in the education industry.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) gained 11.8% to $3.97.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 11.7% to $6.99. The company said it will change its listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American stock exchange on March 19, 2021.
  • Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) shares rose 10.4% to $1.2588 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 9.8% to $3.35.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) rose 8.8% to $8.68.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 8.6% to $44.14.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 8.1% to $1.74 after declining 7% on Friday.
  • ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 7.9% to $3.57 after gaining more than 10% on Friday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7.2% to $67.36.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 6.6% to $13.46. BioCryst, last week, said French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety has granted temporary authorization for use for Berotralstat.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares dropped 17.3% to $5.71. Entera Bio, on March 11th, announced its Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 met its primary endpoint.
  • HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) fell 14.3% to $6.92 after the company announced that it commenced voluntary Chapter 11.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares dipped 13.7% to $5.05. NLS Pharmaceutics, last week, reported a License Agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, a unit of Novartis AG, wherein NLS secured an exclusive license to Sanorex (mazindol) in the U.S.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 13.3% to $4.12. Seelos Therapeutics shares jumped 56% on Friday after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $14 per share.
  • Exterran Corporation (NASDAQ: EXTN) dropped 12.2% to $3.8650.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares fell 11.5% to $2.55. Torchlight Energy Resources said it is continuing to work towards regulatory requirements related to its business combination with Metamaterial.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 9.9% to $4.45 after surging 10% on Friday.
  • BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) tumbled 9.6% to $14.26.
  • GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) fell 9.6% to $3.69 after jumping over 15% on Friday.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) dropped 9.2% to $14.08 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) tumbled 8.8% to $189.85. Eli Lilly gave an in-depth look at its donanemab Phase 2 trial in Alzheimer’s disease at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 7% to $2.2699 after rising around 5% on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACER + ADTX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
What's Happening With ACER Stock, MGM Stock, XPEV Stock?
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
88 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com