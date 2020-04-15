30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares rose 59.3% to $7.25 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA has shipped coronavirus LinearDNA vaccine candidates to Italian development partner to begin preclinical animal testing.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares rose 27.3% to $2.28 in pre-market trading. Lifeway Foods said it expects a sales growth of 2% to 4% year-over-year for Q1.
- Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: RNG) rose 21.8% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a purchase and sales agreement to sell its Delaware Basin asset located in Culberson and Reeves Counties, Texas.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 10.5% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 9.8% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 25% on Tuesday.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 9.1% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) rose 8.9% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after declining over 11% on Tuesday.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 8% to $9.97 in pre-market trading after major airlines agreed to participate in the Payroll Support Program, an important component of the $2.2 trillion economic relief package (CARES Act), passed by Congress last month.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 6.3% to $12.70 in pre-market trading after major names in the sector agreed to participate in a payroll support program deal with the Treasury Department.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares rose 6% to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 5.8% to $32.70 in pre-market trading.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) rose 4.7% to $102.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FNJN) rose 4.7% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported prevailed in a patent dispute with Unified Patents.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 23.4% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 140% on Tuesday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 22.7% to $0.8810 in pre-market trading after dropping 25% on Tuesday.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) fell 15.8% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its quarterly dividend and withdrew its FY20 guidance. Stifel downgraded Covanta from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $17.5 to $6.5.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares fell 15% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after rising over 58% on Tuesday.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 14.5% to $9.22 in pre-market trading after declining 17% on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 13.3% to $4.12 in pre-market trading after rising 14% on Tuesday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 11.1% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 61% on Tuesday.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 11% to $0.1680 in pre-market trading.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 9.1% to $7.68 in pre-market trading.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 7.8% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) fell 7.8% to $10.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 7.6% to $5.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q1 sales and noted it had $384.2 million in cash and equivalents.
- InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE: IHG) fell 7% to $40.66 in pre-market trading.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) fell 6.8% to $7.53 in pre-market trading.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) fell 6% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Tuesday.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares fell 5.2% to $8.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 30% on Tuesday.
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) fell 3.5% to $22.90 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
