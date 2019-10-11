28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares rose 50.8% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has purchased Austalian Future Energy for $36 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) rose 21% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has divested Rhofade. NOTE: The divestiture of RHOFADE is a key component of Aclaris' recently announced strategic plan to refocus resources on the development of its immuno-inflammatory development programs.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) rose 17.5% to $5.25 in pre-market trading. VOXX International reported a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.85 per share. Its net sales slipped to $90.2 million from $108.9 million.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) rose 12.4% to $0.9306 in pre-market trading after the company reported a merger with Sonnet BioTherapeutics.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) rose 11.1% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.56% on Thursday.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 10.7% to $4.25 in pre-market trading.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 10.3% to $15.71 in pre-market trading after falling 5.07% on Thursday. BioNTech priced its IPO at $15.00 per ADS.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 10.2% to $2.87 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.97% on Thursday.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) rose 8.5% to $41.99 in pre-market trading.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) rose 8.2% to $33.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 7.8% to $124.23 in pre-market trading after the company pre-market trading-announced Q3 results and disclosed that Chief Executive Bill McDermott is stepping down.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 7.2% to $7.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.56% on Thursday.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) shares rose 6.7% to $33.14 in pre-market trading.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 6.7% to $9.50 in pre-market trading. Immunic reported completion of enrollment for Phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting MS.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 6% to $11.86 in pre-market trading.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 5% to $121.90 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital upgraded Roku from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $107 to $155.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 5.3% to $9.00 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) shares fell 25.8% to $6.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales guidance. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $10 million to $11 million, versus prior guidance of 'modest' growth from Q2 sales of $15.3 million. ExOne projects FY19 sales growth to be lower than its previous forecast.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 16.7% to $3.00 after dropping 5.01% on Thursday.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 10.2% to $2.3359 in pre-market trading.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares fell 8.1% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after surging 34.76% on Thursday.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 7.8% to $12.67 in pre-market trading after rising 6.68% on Thursday.
- InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE: INFU) fell 6.4% to $6.00 in the pre-market trading session after declining 6.56% on Thursday.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 5.6% to $2.21 in pre-market trading.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) fell 5% to $2.66 in pre-market trading.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares fell 4.6% to $3.30 in pre-market trading.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares fell 4% to $30.35 in pre-market trading.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares fell 4.4% to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.