33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) rose 36.7% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $3 price target.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares rose 33.3% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported the data from the CBD h-Patch study showed rapid and robust absorption and distribution of 40mg CBD delivered over 24 hours with the h-Patch technology.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares rose 12.5% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after reportung positive 24-week data from first cohort of OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy to treat wet AMD.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares rose 11.2% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after climbing 64.01% on Wednesday.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) rose 10.8% to $3.58 in pre-market trading.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 8.8% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the owner, Ronald Perleman, bought 606,062 shares for an average price of $1.65.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 7.6% to $24.50 in pre-market trading after rising 6.75% on Wednesday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 7.3% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.02% on Wednesday.
- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) rose 6.6% to $31.00 in pre-market trading after ValueAct disclosed a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) rose 5.7% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.58% on Wednesday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 4.1% to $14.98 in pre-market trading after Carl Icahn disclosed a 30.1% stake in the car rental company.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 4.1% to $25.73 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.19% on Wednesday.
- Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE: EPM) rose 4% to $6.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) rose 3.7% to $8.18 in pre-market trading.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) rose 3.5% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.79% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares fell 81.4% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced the results from the Toca 5 Phase 3 trial in recurrent brain cancer did not meet the primary endpoint.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 26.8% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 16.7% to $10.69 in pre-market trading on continued momentum after the company announced a 2 million share global offering.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares fell 11.3% to $3.78 in pre-market trading.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 11.2% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) fell 10.1% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock and announced plans to buy Nordic Wellness Co. Func Food Group Oyj.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 9.1% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) shares fell 8.9% to $27.91 in pre-market trading.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell 8.1% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after rising 82.52% on Wednesday.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) fell 8.1% to $73.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak third-quarter guidance.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 8% to $33.58 in pre-market trading. DXC Technology named Mike Salvino as President and CEO succeeding Mike Lawrie.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 7.7% to $3.23 in the pre-market trading session after surging 6.06% on Wednesday.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 6.5% to $15.50 in the pre-market trading session after surging 59.42% on Wednesday.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 5.7% to $17.35 in pre-market trading after the company priced 8.6 million share public offering of common stock at $17.50 per share.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) fell 4.6% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 27.91% on Wednesday.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 4% to $35.94 in pre-market trading after rising 9.58% on Wednesday.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell 4% to $185.50 in pre-market trading. Susquehanna downgraded Universal Display from Neutral to Negative.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 3.2% to $26.52 in pre-market trading.
