26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 36.8% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after falling 6.32% on Thursday.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 27.4% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after reporting $1.1 million in contract wins.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares rose 26.3% to $2.74 in pre-market trading.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 12.4% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was teaming up with Gulf Drilling for a $665 million contract in Qatar.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) rose 7.7% to $16.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.40% on Thursday.
- Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) rose 7.3% to $14.75 in pre-market trading. ConnectOne Bancorp announced plans to acquire Bancorp Of New Jersey for $113 million.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares rose 6.8% to $9.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares rose 6.6% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after declining 8.30% on Thursday.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) rose 6.4% to $3.65 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 12.83% on Thursday.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 5.9% to $157.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares 5.4% to $19.23 in pre-market trading after surging 12.31% on Thursday.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) rose 5.2% to $49.00 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc maintaind PagSeguro Digital with an Overweight and raised the price target from $55 to $60.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 5% to $6.76 in the pre-market trading session.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) rose 4.4% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 4.1% to $14.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.67% on Thursday.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc (NASDAQ: CRMT) rose 3.3% to $94.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares fell 15% to $48.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q2 net loss of $1.59 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.10 per share. The company’s sales also missed analysts’ estimates.
- Sasol Limited. (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 9.7% to $16.62 in pre-market trading after the company delayed the announcement of Sasol's 2019 financial results.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) fell 7.2% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 6.4% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after surging 23.73% on Thursday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 5.9% to $2.09 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 12.41% on Thursday.
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) shares fell 5.2% to $95.82 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 4.5% to $3.81 in pre-market trading.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) fell 3.6% to $147.00 in pre-market trading after reporting preliminary results of modified Dutch auction tender offer.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) fell 3.3% to $18.80 in pre-market trading after several analysts downgraded the stock.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell 2.5% to $46.00 in the pre-market trading session despite reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.