41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HUNT) shares gained 58.3 percent to $14.80.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) jumped 36 percent to $17.96 following media reports the company is considering a leveraged buyout offer around $20 per share.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares gained 20.4 percent to $15.65.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) surged 14.5 percent to $14.25.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares rose 14.2 percent to $4.59.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) gained 11.2 percent to $1.19 after the company announced it has agreed to sell a majority interest in its subsidiary Maurices to OpCapita for an expected $200 million.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares climbed 10.5 percent to $2.5749.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) gained 9.8 percent to $15.08.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares rose 8.7 percent to $7.90 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) gained 8.5 percent to $1.0199 after the company announced an independent investigation was published on the company's treatment.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) rose 8.5 percent to $27.14 after gaining 4.25 percent on Friday.
- Yirendai Ltd – ADR (NYSE: YRD) shares gained 8.4 percent to $12.41 after the company agreed with CreditEase to acquire certain business operations, including online wealth management. The company also reported mixed Q4 earnings.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares jumped 8.1 percent to $3.0901.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 8 percent to $2.58.
- TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER) gained 7.8 percent to $27.46. Cousins Properties and TIER REIT agreed to merge in a 100 percent stock transaction.
- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) climbed 7.7 percent to $3.74 after the company announced it plans to review strategic alternatives.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) climbed 7.1 percent to $2.5700.
- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) rose 6.7 percent to $27.02 after the company reached an agreement with Directv to continue providing channels.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) climbed 5.6 percent to $0.5067 after the company was granted a US patent related to Axalimogene Filolisbac.
Losers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares tumbled 60.4 percent to $1.6100 after the company said a 14 day study of its Cystic Fibrosis treatment did not show improvement.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) shares dipped 35.9 percent to $6.22 after the company's marketing application for IV Meloxicam was rejected by the FDA.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) shares dropped 21.7 percent to $27.00.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) dipped 16.9 percent to $0.6791 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares fell 15.9 percent to $2.1200 after signing a joint venture agreement with Faraday&Future to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell electric cars in China.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) fell 15.6 percent to $1.8983.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 15 percent to $5.05 as the stock pulls back from a 155 percent climb in price last week.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 14.6 percent to $38.00.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares declined 14.5 percent to $2.9588.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 13.5 percent to $19.01 after climbing 18.94 percent on Friday.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares fell 12.9 percent to $2.7100.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) dropped 11.6 percent to $0.5299. Neuralstem reported a net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.32 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 for the year ended December 31, 2018, versus a year-ago loss of $15.7 million, or $1.20 per share.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 11.5 percent to $4.24.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 11.3 percent to $3.9550 after declining 8.79 percent on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares declined 10.2 percent to $3.10.
- Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) dropped 8.5 percent to $22.98.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) tumbled 8.2 percent to $5.69. Gabelli & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from Sell to Hold.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dropped 8.2 percent to $1.9550.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 7.9 percent to $22.12 after the company reported that it filed for a $250 million mixed shelf offering.
- AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE: APHB) dipped 7.5 percent to $0.3054 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares fell 7 percent to $4.7950.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) dipped 6.7 percent to $45.99 after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the company's stock from Hold to Sell and lowered its price target from $63 to $43 per share.
