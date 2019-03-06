30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) rose 11.4 percent to $85.52 in pre-market trading on better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 9.8 percent to $44.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 7.6 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q4 sales.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 6.7 percent to $2.08 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 6.6 percent to $22.75 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 results.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 5.8 percent to $3.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.82 percent on Tuesday.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) shares rose 5.5 percent to $28.08 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) rose 5.5 percent to $165.95 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed it is not pursuing business combination with Willis Towers Watson.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 4.5 percent to $15.32 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 4.5 percent to $80.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced successful medical cannabis harvest in Portugal and issued an update on rapidly expanding European operations.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) rose 4 percent to $99.19 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) shares rose 3.4 percent to $299.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
Losers
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares fell 14.4 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. Although the company beat sales estimates, it terminated its plan for a Shanghai manufacturing plant and said it expects a greater-than-anticipated sequential decrease in deliveries.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 10.5 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider net loss compared to Q4 last year.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) fell 10.4 percent to $57.80 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. Thor Industries posted Q2 GAAP loss of $0.10 per share on sales of $1.29 billion.
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 10.4 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) fell 9.5 percent to $5.06 in pre-market trading.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) fell 8 percent to $3.71 in pre-market trading after climbing 24.96 percent on Tuesday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 7.4 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after declining 11.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) fell 7.3 percent to $168.71 in pre-market trading. Aon confirmed it is not pursuing business combination with Willis Towers Watson.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 5.6 percent to $7.45 in pre-market trading.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) fell 5.4 percent to $12.56 in pre-market trading after announcing a common stock offering.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 5 percent to $5.19 in pre-market.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) fell 4.8 percent to $2.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.87 percent on Tuesday.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) fell 4.4 percent to $12.19 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.04 percent on Tuesday.
- The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) fell 4.4 percent to $26.24 in pre-market trading.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) fell 4.3 percent to $142.48 in pre-market trading. Sarepta priced its 2.6 million share offering at $144 per share.
- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares fell 4 percent to $38.57 in pre-market trading after reporting a 4 million share common stock offering.
- Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) fell 3.8 percent to $26.20 in pre-market trading..
- United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) fell 3.4 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading. United Natural Foods reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and issued strong full-year forecast.
