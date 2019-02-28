34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 62.4 percent to $8.77 in pre-market trading after announcing a new business unit dedicated to Cannabis.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) rose 31.7 percent to $2.66 in pre-market trading after falling 3.81 percent on Wednesday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 23.7 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA granted "Breakthrough Device" designation for its T2Resistance Panel.
- Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) rose 22.4 percent to $26.75 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 confirmatory trial evaluating teprotumumab for the treatment of active thyroid eye disease met its primary endpoint.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 16.8 percent to $6.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported that UNITY-NHL Phase 2b pivotal trial evaluating umbralisib met primary endpoint of overall response rate in patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) rose 15.6 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates..
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 15.2 percent to $29.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 10.7 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after surging 12.44 percent on Wednesday.
- Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) rose 10.4 percent to $12.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) rose 9.4 percent to $20.06 in pre-market trading.
- New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) shares rose 9.1 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading after declining 2.30 percent on Wednesday.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) rose 8.7 percent to $45.40 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 8.3 percent to $11.20 in pre-market trading following a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares rose 8.1 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) rose 8.1 percent to $141.00 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed that it was approached by ZF Friedrichshafen. The company has engaged in preliminary talks related to a potential deal.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) rose 7.5 percent to $2.88 in pre-market trading.
- Monster Beverage Corp )NASDAQ: MNST) rose 7.4 percent to $63.10 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 61 percent to $0.83 after the company disclosed that Phase 3 PrepareTM trial of ResVax did not meet primary endpoint of prevention of medically significant RSV LRTI.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 23.4 percent to $19.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat revenue for its fourth quarter and issued weak first-quarter guidance.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) fell 16.6 percent to $5.73 in pre-market trading. Fitbit reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares fell 14.6 percent to $18.35 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 14.6 percent to $20.37 in pre-market trading. HP reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 14.1 percent to $59.25 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 11.1 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) fell 10 percent to $8.15 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 9.8 percent to $14.75 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed private offering of $70,000,000 of convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) fell 9.5 percent to $1,724.99 in pre-market trading. Booking Holdings reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 8.5 percent to $83.28 in pre-market trading after Wellington Management issued a press release highlighting it does not support the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) purchase of Celgene.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares fell 7.6 percent to $26.35 in pre-market after the company issued weak Q1 forecast.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell 7.5 percent to $9.28 in pre-market trading after the company postponed the release of its Q4 financial results.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 6.5 percent to $2.32 in pre-market trading.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 6.4 percent to $25.65 in pre-market trading following a fourth-quarter sales miss. The company issued weak full-year 2019 earnings guidance.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) fell 5.9 percent to $74.66 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Square issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) fell 3.2 percent to $45.55 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss.
