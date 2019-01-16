Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 12:31pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares surged 212 percent to $3.90 after the company announced it launched sales with Menards.
  • CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) gained 21.6 percent to $3.55 after Chairman John H. Schwan disclosed a 27 % stake in the company.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares jumped 16.7 percent to $2.6495.
  • First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) climbed 16.5 percent to $20.44 after Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) announced plans to buy the company in an all-stock transaction for equity value of $22 billion.
  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) shares rose 16 percent to $2.84.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 15.1 percent to $18.83 on continued strength after the company on Monday issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
  • Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) shares surged 15 percent to $13.49. Mercer International will replace Green Dot in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, January 18.
  • CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 14.5 percent to $6.15 after the company reported that its blockchain passed university testing.
  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 14.1 percent to $2.35 after surging 11.35 percent on Tuesday.
  • Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) shares gained 13.6 percent to $8.25 after the company reported it is accelerating its strategic plan.
  • Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares rose 13.3 percent to $10.28 after falling 7.25 percent on Tuesday.
  • Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) shares jumped 13.3 percent to $2.64.
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OESX) rose 12.2 percent to $1.0100 after the company secured a letter of intent for an $11 million LED retrofit contract.
  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) shares gained 11.9 percent to $5.27.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 11.5 percent to $2.4422.
  • Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares rose 10.1 percent to $0.2698 after the company announced a collaboration with Novozymes to provide Bio-Technology for Ethanol Production at its biorefineries.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 9.4 percent to $2.55 after the company reported a collaboration with SAS to deliver advanced analytics for IoT.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 8.4 percent to $2.9700 after gaining 3.01 percent on Tuesday.
  • United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 7.6 percent to $87.35 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 7 percent to $7.52. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ViewRay with a Buy rating.
  • Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) rose 6.4 percent to $28.23 after the bank reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) gained 5.6 percent to $8.61.
  • Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ) gained 5.2 percent to $10.36. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cosan from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares dipped 71.5 percent to $5.07 after the company's phase 2 clinical study of NYX-2925 missed its primary endpoint.
  • Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) fell 23.2 percent to $2.15 after gaining 169.23 percent on Tuesday.
  • Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) fell 16.4 percent to $22.72 after the company lowered its guidance for the quarter.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares dropped 14 percent to $5.45.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares fell 11.5 percent to $3.1699.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares declined 10.7 percent to $12.83.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 10.4 percent to $5.86 after CFO Tim Stone announced intention to resign.
  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dipped 7.9 percent to $10.30. CHF Solutions reported two new patent filings for innovations to Aquadex FlexFlow system.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) declined 7.5 percent to $43.75. Nordstrom reported a 1.3 percent year-over-year rise in its holiday comps. The company expects FY18 adjusted earnings of $3.55-$3.65 per share at low end of range.
  • Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares fell 6.9 percent to $17.06 after reporting preliminary results for its first quarter.
  • Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 6.6 percent to $18.86 after reporting a $100-million common stock offering.
  • Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) fell 6.6 percent to $70.09 after the company announced plans to buy First Data in an all-stock transaction for equity value of $22 billion.
  • Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 6.4 percent to $11.81 after reporting a 5 percent drop in revenue at a key U.S. business.
  • Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 6.4 percent to $2.6406 after rising 6.02 percent on Tuesday.
  • Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) shares declined 6.1 percent to $13.14 after Bank of America downgraded the from Buy to Neutral.
  • Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) dropped 4.8 percent to $22.28 after the company cut FY18 sales guidance.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 4.2 percent to $6.62 after dropping 17.54 percent on Tuesday.

Posted-In: losers. moversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADNT + ABIL)

25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TBLT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analysts Talk Utility Stocks In The Aftermath Of PG&E Bankruptcy News