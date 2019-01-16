40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares surged 212 percent to $3.90 after the company announced it launched sales with Menards.
- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) gained 21.6 percent to $3.55 after Chairman John H. Schwan disclosed a 27 % stake in the company.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares jumped 16.7 percent to $2.6495.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) climbed 16.5 percent to $20.44 after Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) announced plans to buy the company in an all-stock transaction for equity value of $22 billion.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) shares rose 16 percent to $2.84.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 15.1 percent to $18.83 on continued strength after the company on Monday issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) shares surged 15 percent to $13.49. Mercer International will replace Green Dot in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, January 18.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 14.5 percent to $6.15 after the company reported that its blockchain passed university testing.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 14.1 percent to $2.35 after surging 11.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) shares gained 13.6 percent to $8.25 after the company reported it is accelerating its strategic plan.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares rose 13.3 percent to $10.28 after falling 7.25 percent on Tuesday.
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) shares jumped 13.3 percent to $2.64.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OESX) rose 12.2 percent to $1.0100 after the company secured a letter of intent for an $11 million LED retrofit contract.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) shares gained 11.9 percent to $5.27.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 11.5 percent to $2.4422.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares rose 10.1 percent to $0.2698 after the company announced a collaboration with Novozymes to provide Bio-Technology for Ethanol Production at its biorefineries.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 9.4 percent to $2.55 after the company reported a collaboration with SAS to deliver advanced analytics for IoT.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 8.4 percent to $2.9700 after gaining 3.01 percent on Tuesday.
- United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 7.6 percent to $87.35 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 7 percent to $7.52. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ViewRay with a Buy rating.
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) rose 6.4 percent to $28.23 after the bank reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) gained 5.6 percent to $8.61.
- Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ) gained 5.2 percent to $10.36. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cosan from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares dipped 71.5 percent to $5.07 after the company's phase 2 clinical study of NYX-2925 missed its primary endpoint.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) fell 23.2 percent to $2.15 after gaining 169.23 percent on Tuesday.
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) fell 16.4 percent to $22.72 after the company lowered its guidance for the quarter.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares dropped 14 percent to $5.45.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares fell 11.5 percent to $3.1699.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares declined 10.7 percent to $12.83.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 10.4 percent to $5.86 after CFO Tim Stone announced intention to resign.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dipped 7.9 percent to $10.30. CHF Solutions reported two new patent filings for innovations to Aquadex FlexFlow system.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) declined 7.5 percent to $43.75. Nordstrom reported a 1.3 percent year-over-year rise in its holiday comps. The company expects FY18 adjusted earnings of $3.55-$3.65 per share at low end of range.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares fell 6.9 percent to $17.06 after reporting preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 6.6 percent to $18.86 after reporting a $100-million common stock offering.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) fell 6.6 percent to $70.09 after the company announced plans to buy First Data in an all-stock transaction for equity value of $22 billion.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 6.4 percent to $11.81 after reporting a 5 percent drop in revenue at a key U.S. business.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 6.4 percent to $2.6406 after rising 6.02 percent on Tuesday.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) shares declined 6.1 percent to $13.14 after Bank of America downgraded the from Buy to Neutral.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) dropped 4.8 percent to $22.28 after the company cut FY18 sales guidance.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 4.2 percent to $6.62 after dropping 17.54 percent on Tuesday.
