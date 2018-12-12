48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOTA) shares jumped 60.09 percent to close at $10.23 on Tuesday.
- MYOS Corporation (NASDAQ: MYOS) gained 58.88 percent to close at $1.70 following the announcement of a distribution agreement for its sports nutrition product. Myos, a biotherapeutics and bionutrition company, said Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) has agreed to distribute Yolked, a product intended to build lean muscle.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares rose 32.28 percent to close at $17.17.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) surged 21.88 percent to close at $20.44.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) climbed 21.24 percent to close at $2.74.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares climbed 19.95 percent to close at $4.51 after reporting a global collaboration with LG Electronics.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 17.64 percent to close at $16.67 after the company disclosed that former FDA official and Johnson & Johnson executive Minnie Baylor-Henry has joined its Board of Directors.
- Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE: HHS) climbed 15.97 percent to close at $3.34.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OASM) shares gained 14.47 percent to close at $3.56.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 12.88 percent to close at $10.69.
- Meili Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) climbed 11.98 percent to close at $14.02.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 11.56 percent to close at $3.86 after reporting 'positive' results of 2Ku de-icing modifications.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) surged 11.37 percent to close at $2.35.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares jumped 10.29 percent to close at $3.43.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares rose 10.10 percent to close at $9.16.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) jumped 9.7 percent to close at $5.88 on Tuesday.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) rose 9.58 percent to close at $5.95.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) climbed 9.45 percent to close at $6.14.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) gained 8.17 percent to close at $129.46. Casey’s reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company cut FY19 comps guidance for fuel segment from 1.5-3 percent growth to down 1 percent to up 0.5 percent.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) rose 8.13 percent to close at $25.01 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) dropped 7.62 percent to close at $0.6005.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) gained 6.96 percent to close at $2.92 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
Losers
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) dipped 24.94 percent to close at $3.01. Destination Maternity posted Q3 adjusted loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $92.84 million and lowered its FY18 sales guidance.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares tumbled 22.47 percent to close at $1.38 on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its FY19 guidance.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) dipped 20.91 percent to close at $20.54 after reporting Q1 results.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares dropped 18.61 percent to close at $6.34.
- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) shares declined 17.69 percent to close at $13.68.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares declined 16.67 percent to close at $1.50 after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) declined 16.54 percent to close at $14.18 after the company lowered its forecast for the third quarter and reported a $20 million buyback plan.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares dropped 16.32 percent to close at $3.23.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares dropped 15.08 percent to close at $16.16 on Tuesday after rising 2.15 percent on Monday.
- DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) shares fell 12.86 percent to close at $2.10.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) dipped 12.37 percent to close at $31.16.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) dropped 12.16 percent to close at $12.35 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dipped 11.54 percent to close at $7.97.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares declined 11.11 percent to close at $3.28.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) dipped 11.02 percent to close at $2.10.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares dropped 10.61 percent to close at $11.79.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) dipped 10.51 percent to close at $4.43.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) slipped 10.39 percent to close at $11.56.
- Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) tumbled 10.35 percent to close at $77.56 on Tuesday.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 10.31 percent to close at $2.00.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) dropped 10 percent to close at $1.80.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares dipped 9.79 percent to close at $2.95 on Tuesday following Q1 results.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 9.7 percent to close at $15.91 after reporting a $100 million common stock offering.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares fell 9.67 percent to close at $6.63.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) dropped 7.74 percent to close at $2.86 after climbing 38.39 percent on Monday.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) dropped 5.84 percent to close at $6.45.
