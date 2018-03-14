29 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares climbed 99.4 percent to $23.27 after the company disclosed that it has achieved key resistant starch wheat technology milestones.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares jumped 45.1 percent to $5.01 following first-quarter results. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share in the quarter up from a loss of 2 cents in the same quarter of last year. Revenues came in at $10.3 million, beating estimates by $3.7 million.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 44.1 percent to $7.25 after report of data showing patient care individualized by Daxor's precision blood volume analysis reduced heart failure readmissions by 56% and mortality by 80%.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) rose 26 percent to $1.60 after the company Reported Q4 earnings of $0.05 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) gained 16.6 percent to $ 12.34.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) rose 14.2 percent to $33.21 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) rose 12.9 percent to $25.74 amid news that the company will open Veterinary clinics in 20 WalMart locations over the next 90 days. PetIQ reported a Q4 loss of $3.3 million on revenue of $51.9 million.
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) gained 12.6 percent to $41.21 after reporting updated Q4 results.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) climbed 6.7 percent to $ 25.90 following Q4 results.
- Prudential Public Limited Company (ADR) (NYSE: PUK) rose 6.7 percent to $54.50 after the company announced plans to split itself into two .
- Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares rose 6.2 percent to $2.24 after falling 1.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE: RSO) gained 5.5 percent to $9.47. JMP Securities upgraded Resource Capital from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) climbed 5.1 percent to $25.75. Vertical Group upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from Hold to Buy.
- AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) rose 4.4 percent to $13.99. AstroNova reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of $32.7 million.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) shares rose 3.3 percent to $39.09 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 3.1 percent to $11.11. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford from Underweight to Overweight.
Losers
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares fell 23.8 percent to $4.78.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) tumbled 17 percent to $39.76. Signet reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY19.
- Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) shares declined 15.4 percent to $34.42 after dropping 30.57 percent on Tuesday. Silicom reported that the 'top-10 cloud player' that awarded the company its biggest ever design win in march 2017 has aborted its order due to internal reasons.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 12.6 percent to $29.03. Intellia Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $0.61 per share on sales of $6.668 million.
- Spherix Inc (NASDAQ: SPEX) declined 12.9 percent to $1.75.
- China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 10.6 percent to $131.70 following Q4 results. China Lodging Group reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share on revenue of $340.4 million.
- CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ: CUI) dipped 9.5 percent to $2.94. CUI Global reported Q4 loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $21.1 million.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) fell 9 percent to $26.62 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) dropped 8.8 percent to $5.95 after the company reported pricing of convertible senior notes offering.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 8 percent to $12.93 after rising 23.79 percent on Tuesday.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) declined 7.4 percent to $48.25.
- Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE: CTT) fell 6.8 percent to $ 12.68. CatchMark reported a 4.5 million share common stock offering.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) slipped 5.9 percent to $11.20. Morgan Stanley downgraded Inovalon from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
