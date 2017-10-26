36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

(NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 9.09 percent to close at $2.40 after the company reported that 12-month results from HOPE-1 trial in Duchenne muscular dystrophy will be presented at the American Heart Association late-breaking session. Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares gained 6.28 percent to close at $4.23 following collaboration with Panasonic for expansion of manufacturing capabilities.

Losers

(NYSE: JNPR) dropped 6.15 percent to close at $24.56 after posting earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. The company forecasts fourth-quarter earnings well short of expectations. Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) shares fell 5.78 percent to close at $9.94. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from Strong Buy to Market Perform.

