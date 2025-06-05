June 5, 2025 12:52 PM 3 min read

Trump Announces China Trade Talks, Tesla Stock Slumps: What's Driving Markets Thursday?

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

All three major U.S. indices were in the green in Thursday’s midday trading, reversing earlier losses after President Donald Trump said that he held a “very good phone call” with China’s President Xi Jinping and more trade talks with Beijing will take place “shortly.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.42%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained about 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.27%.

The job market showed more signs of softening with initial jobless claims in the U.S. rising to 247,000, up from the previous week's revised figure of 239,000 and defying expectations for a decline, according to Trading Economics. On Wednesday, a disappointing private sector payrolls report showed only 37,000 jobs were added in May, well below forecasts.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Optimus Could Herald The Biggest Industry In History, Billionaire Investor Marc Andreessen Says

The softer-than-expected labor reports have heightened anticipation for Friday's non-farm payrolls release. Economists expect a gain of 125,000 jobs for May, which would be 52,000 fewer than the previous month.

In commodities, silver futures surged 4% to trade above $36 per troy ounce as weak economic data and a dovish Federal Reserve outlook fueled safe-haven demand ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report. Silver has since retreated to $35.33, but remains up by more than 20% year-to-date.

Bitcoin BTC/USD pulled back to $104,491 midday after nearly touching $106,000 earlier in the session.

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was up 0.29% to $597.60. 
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.28% at $426.06. 
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.47% to $531.24. 
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM climbed 0.61% to $209.72.
  • The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY dipped 0.34% to $214.05. 
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE rose 0.33% to $82.23. 

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Thursday's Stock Movers: 

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares sank on Thursday as political tensions and ongoing concerns about international sales performance weighed on the stock. CEO Elon Musk’s public feud with President Trump intensified, with Musk urging Americans to oppose Trump’s latest bill and calling it a threat to the U.S. economy.

Stocks reacting to company earnings reports included: 

  • Hello Group Inc. MOMO
  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT
  • PVH, Inc. PVH
  • Bark, Inc. BARK
  • Planet Labs, Inc. PL
  • MongoDB, Inc. MDB
  • Five Below, Inc. FIVE

Companies reporting after Thursday's closing bell include: 

  • Broadcom Inc. AVGO
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU
  • Samsara Inc. IOT
  • Rubrik, Inc. RBRK
  • DocuSign, Inc. DOCU
  • Braze, Inc. BRZE
  • Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF
  • Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$597.140.20%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
65.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$103500.00-1.19%
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$263.250.83%
BARK Logo
BARKBARK Inc
$0.9871-26.9%
BRZE Logo
BRZEBraze Inc
$36.690.22%
CHPT Logo
CHPTChargePoint Holdings Inc
$0.6751-22.7%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$425.960.24%
DOCU Logo
DOCUDocusign Inc
$94.230.42%
FIVE Logo
FIVEFive Below Inc
$128.606.07%
IOT Logo
IOTSamsara Inc
$47.932.57%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$209.460.49%
LULU Logo
LULULululemon Athletica Inc
$335.500.09%
MDB Logo
MDBMongoDB Inc
$227.8814.1%
MOMO Logo
MOMOHello Group Inc
$6.9711.6%
PL Logo
PLPlanet Labs PBC
$6.1754.5%
PVH Logo
PVHPVH Corp
$66.61-17.6%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$530.300.29%
RBRK Logo
RBRKRubrik Inc
$100.361.85%
RENT Logo
RENTRent the Runway Inc
$6.733.54%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$310.04-6.63%
WOOF Logo
WOOFPetco Health and Wellness Co Inc
$3.560.14%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$82.210.32%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$213.54-0.62%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved