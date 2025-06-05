Trump Announces China Trade Talks, Tesla Stock Slumps: What's Driving Markets Thursday?

All three major U.S. indices were in the green in Thursday’s midday trading, reversing earlier losses after President Donald Trump said that he held a “very good phone call” with China’s President Xi Jinping and more trade talks with Beijing will take place “shortly.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.42%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained about 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.27%.

The job market showed more signs of softening with initial jobless claims in the U.S. rising to 247,000, up from the previous week's revised figure of 239,000 and defying expectations for a decline, according to Trading Economics. On Wednesday, a disappointing private sector payrolls report showed only 37,000 jobs were added in May, well below forecasts.

The softer-than-expected labor reports have heightened anticipation for Friday's non-farm payrolls release. Economists expect a gain of 125,000 jobs for May, which would be 52,000 fewer than the previous month.

In commodities, silver futures surged 4% to trade above $36 per troy ounce as weak economic data and a dovish Federal Reserve outlook fueled safe-haven demand ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report. Silver has since retreated to $35.33, but remains up by more than 20% year-to-date.

Bitcoin BTC/USD pulled back to $104,491 midday after nearly touching $106,000 earlier in the session.

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was up 0.29% to $597.60.

was up 0.29% to $597.60. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.28% at $426.06.

rose 0.28% at $426.06. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.47% to $531.24.

rose 0.47% to $531.24. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM climbed 0.61% to $209.72.

climbed 0.61% to $209.72. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY dipped 0.34% to $214.05.

dipped 0.34% to $214.05. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE rose 0.33% to $82.23.

Thursday's Stock Movers:

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares sank on Thursday as political tensions and ongoing concerns about international sales performance weighed on the stock. CEO Elon Musk’s public feud with President Trump intensified, with Musk urging Americans to oppose Trump’s latest bill and calling it a threat to the U.S. economy.

Stocks reacting to company earnings reports included:

Companies reporting after Thursday's closing bell include:

