Tesla Stock Slumps Amid Political Turmoil: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares fell during Thursday’s trading session. The decline follows heightened political tensions and ongoing concerns about international sales performance.

What To Know: CEO Elon Musk's public feud with President Donald Trump has intensified, with Musk urging Americans to oppose Trump's latest bill, calling it a threat to the U.S. economy.

The bill, dubbed the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” proposes eliminating the $7,500 EV tax credit, which could hinder Tesla's growth in the U.S. market. Musk’s vocal opposition, despite having previously supported ending the credit, has added to political controversy, possibly alienating some Tesla customers.

Meanwhile, Tesla's global sales struggles are deepening. Deliveries of China-made vehicles dropped 15% year-over-year in May, marking seven consecutive months of declines. Sales across Europe also continued to fall, with weakness reported in key markets such as the U.K., Germany, and Italy.

These challenges come ahead of Tesla's highly anticipated robotaxi unveiling in Austin on June 12. While the company has begun testing self-driving vehicles, it faces a federal investigation into its Full Self-Driving system.

Investors appear wary as political headwinds and competitive pressures weigh heavily on the EV giant's stock.

Price Action: Tesla shares fell 3.8% to $319.50 during Thursday’s trading session, marking a 10.6% drop over the past week.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $167.41.

