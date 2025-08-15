Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global was busy rearranging its stock menu in the second quarter — trimming healthcare exposure, going big on consumer brands, and sprinkling in a few industrial and tech bets for flavor.

As of June 30, 2025, Viking completely exited UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH, once a 3.56% slice of its portfolio. The timing is intriguing, given that the health insurer has recently caught the fancy of Warren Buffett and Michael Burry. Halvorsen, however, seems to have lost his appetite for the sector, also unloading Eli Lilly And Co LLY rival positions like Travere Therapeutics Inc TVTX and biotech-adjacent holdings.

On the flip side, Viking initiated a position in Walt Disney Co DIS — a $725 million bet on the parks, streaming giant. Fast food got its moment too, with a fresh $518 million-plus serving of McDonald’s Corp MCD shares, signaling Halvorsen's taste for steady cash flows over flashy narratives.

The firm also delved deeper into financials with new stakes in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. PNC and a boost to JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM. Financials already command Viking's largest allocations, with Bank of America Corp BAC, Charles Schwab Corp SCHW, and Capital One Financial Corp COF rounding out top positions.

In materials, Viking snapped up $607 million worth of Air Products & Chemicals Inc APD, perhaps a nod to the industrial gas giant's clean-energy potential. Tech wasn't ignored either — the firms initiated new positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD and Block Inc XYZ, and fully exited long-held positions in Microsoft Corp MSFT, Synopsys Inc SNPS, and Twilio Inc TWLO.

Notably, the portfolio shake-up also included complete exits in high-profile names like Netflix Inc NFLX and Chubb Ltd CB, marking a clear rotation away from certain mega-cap darlings toward a broader, more diversified mix.

The second quarter reshuffle paints a picture of a hedge fund leaning into brand power, consumer resilience, and selective growth plays, while shedding some of its former tech and healthcare heavyweights.

Whether this new recipe outperforms the market's unpredictable menu will be the question for the rest of 2025.

