Michael Burry Joins Warren Buffett Going Long On UnitedHealth Stock

"Big Short" investor Michael Burry took a bold long position in UnitedHealth Group, Inc. UNH through his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, SEC filings showed Thursday.

The Big UNH Long

Burry disclosed in 13F filings that he purchased call contracts against 350,000 shares of UnitedHealth — a move echoing recent activity from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which also took a massive stake in the health care giant this year.

The filing shows Burry's exposure combines high-leverage call options with a more modest $6 million holding in roughly 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth's common stock.

Burry's approach stands out because of both timing and scale. UnitedHealth stock is trading near five-year lows, down 57.4% from its 52-week high of $630.73, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The holdings suggest Burry is betting on a sector turnaround, particularly as Medicare Advantage rates have exceeded expectations for 2026, and UnitedHealth's competitive positioning remains strong despite recent setbacks.

The long position in UnitedHealth marks a notable shift in Burry's typically "bearish" investing posture. The "Big Short" investor appears to be hunting for value in the battered, but high-quality company, seeking upside as UnitedHealth resets following a tumultuous period.

