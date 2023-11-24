20 Black Friday Deals: How Much Buying Power Do Shoppers Wield?

Inflation may have sapped our spending power this Black Friday.
EY-Parthenon, in a recent report, expects just a moderate 3% rise in retail sales during the 2023 holiday season, with risks leaning to the downside. That's far behind the 5.8% advance in 2022 and the 13.2% post-pandemic rebound in 2021.
Still, holiday sales are projected to reach their highest level on record, at $979 billion in 2023. In a bid to lure customers into their stores or online platforms, these retailers are offering exclusive perks:
- Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is populating the Black Friday feed on X (previously Twitter), which is how we learned that flash memory cards from SanDisk, Lexar and PNY are 50% off. The company is also offering its Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet at a significant markdown.
- Best Buy Co Inc. BBY brought the price of the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 down to $1,399 (on average it costs $1,699). The retailer is also offering $250 and an additional $50 discount for My Best Buy Plus and Total subscribers.
- Crocs Inc. CROX is known for its uniquely designed clogs. One particular variant is now just $33.49 from $59.99. Find it here.
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS, through its newly acquired Moosejaw brand, is offering $148 off its MSR Elixir three-season, four-person tent for $342.
- Kohl's KSS, one of the most popular destinations for holiday shoppers, is offering 30% off LEGO Group products; 66% percent off on Christmas trees; and nearly half off on the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker.
- Microsoft Corp MSFT is leveraging the Black Friday frenzy, namely with the gaming community. The Xbox Series S, priced at $300, is offered in a bundle that includes the console and a three-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate, providing access to popular games like Starfield. The discounts will last until the end of November.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF has discounts of up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S23 series and more. The company's Black Friday deals will be available through Dec. 3.
- Sony Group Corp. SONY is offering a free six-month subscription to Apple Inc. AAPL Music. That's if you already have a PlayStation 5 gaming console. The offer is available for new and returning Apple Music subscribers. While new subscribers get a six-month subscription, returning and qualified Music users get five months. A regular Apple Music subscription costs $10.99 per month, so you get a $66 freebie.
- Walmart Inc WMT has a plethora of Black Friday deals. Here's a look at what the retailer is offering: Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra for $379 (save $50) or Bose SoundLink Waterproof Speaker for $119 (save $30); 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle DNA Test: $129 (save $170); JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker: $350 (save $90); and a Meta Platforms Inc META Quest 2 VR headset + $50 credit in the Meta Quest Store: $249 (save $100).
- Zoom Video Communications ZM is believed to be offering up to 50% off its video conferencing tiers as part of a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal.
10 Honorable Mentions
- Birkenstock Holding Plc BIRK: The popular German shoemaker, which just went public, has a "last chance" section for shoppers to scan.
- Costco Wholesale Corp COST: The big-box retailer offers a membership rate of $60 for the year. As Fool.com points out, you need to get at least $60 in value from your membership to make a Black Friday deal worthwhile. Factor that in if you wish to buy, say, a Dyson V15 cordless vacuum, which is currently on sale.
- Dell Technologies Inc DELL: The tech company is offering Sony's PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $499.99 — marking a $100 discount from the retail price. For more info, click here.
- Gap Inc GPS: Peruse the apparel company's Black Friday page for generous discounts, including 50% off on jackets for kids and adults.
- Macy's Inc M: According to WalletHub, Macy's has the steepest discounts when it comes to toys and consumer packaged goods. Recall how, in 2021, WHP Global set up over 400 new Toys R Us outlets within Macy's stores across the U.S.
- Motorola Solutions Inc MSI: Remember the Motorola Razr from the early 2000s? The item is attempting a comeback as a smartphone (a 30% markdown will likely help).
- Nike Inc NKE: The apparel manufacturer has sales of up to 60% on Pegasus 40s, Jordans, hoodies and more.
- VIZIO Holding Corp VZIO: The Irvine, California-based company is offering discounts on some of its most popular TVs and soundbars for Black Friday. The deals include VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J for just $248 (was $268) through Jan. 31; VIZIO 75" Class-V Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V755x-K04 for just $499.99 through Nov. 27. For more info, click here.
- Wayfair W: The discount e-retailer has up to 80% off on furniture, bedding and holiday decor. For the next three days, Wayfair is also touting savings of up to $500 on mattresses made by Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: The retailer has an entire page with its special offers, including a $400 discount on De'Longhi coffee makers and espresso machines.
