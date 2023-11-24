Cool Black Friday Cannabis-Related Deals On Amazon: Top 14 Picks For Heady Shoppers

Loading... Loading... Loading...

As Black Friday sweeps across the retail landscape, Amazon AMZN has rolled out an array of attractive deals that are hard to resist. This year's selection is especially appealing for those interested in tech gadgets, home essentials and unique lifestyle products. Let's dive into the top 15 deals that are creating buzz.

1. Magical Butter Machine MB2E

The Ultimate Herb Infuser and Gummy Maker

At a discounted price of $140.00, down from $224.95, the Magical Butter Machine MB2E stands out. This device simplifies the process of infusing herbs into butter, oils and tinctures and it even comes with a cookbook to kickstart your culinary adventures.

Find it here.

2. Herb Decarboxylator Infuser 2-in-1

Efficient Butter Infusion and Decarboxylation

Originally priced at $149.99, this multi-functional decarboxylator and infuser is now available for $119.99. It's a perfect tool for those who want to step up their herb infusion game with precision and ease.

Find it here.

3. VIVOSUN Curved Gardening Scissors

Precision Cutting for Your Garden

These curved gardening scissors from VIVOSUN, now only $4.75 (down from $6.99), are ideal for precise trimming and shaping in your garden, ensuring your plants stay healthy and well-groomed.

Find it here.

4. OZCHIN Storage Pouch with Combination Lock

Secure and Stylish Storage Solution

This smell-proof storage pouch with a combination lock, priced at $13.59 (previously $19.99), is not just functional but also sleek, perfect for safely storing various items while on the go.

Find it here.

5. Viking Factory Large Wooden Box Tray Set

Elegant Organization for Your Essentials

Now at $27.99, reduced from $39.99, this wooden box tray set from Viking Factory offers a stylish way to keep your essentials organized. It includes a reversible tray and glass jar, adding a touch of elegance to any space.

Find it here.

6. AIDCHEN Grinder Large 2.5 Inch Elegant Rainbow

Vibrant and Efficient Grinding

This eye-catching grinder is a bargain at $7.98, offering a colorful addition to your kitchen or herb prep area, originally priced at $9.98.

Find it here.

7. "Cannabis Is Medicine" by Bonni Goldstein MD (Kindle Edition)

In-Depth Insights into Medical Cannabis

For those interested in the medicinal properties of cannabis, this Kindle edition is a steal at $4.99, down from its original price of $22.99.

Find it here.

8. "The Joy of Cannabis" by Melanie Abrams and Larry Smith

Exploring the Magic of Cannabis

Dive into the science and magic of cannabis with this engaging read, now priced at $17.66, a significant reduction from its original $29.99.

Find it here.

9. Malin+Goetz Luxury Wax Blend Aromatic Candles

Indulgent Scents for Your Home

Enhance your home ambiance with these luxury scented candles, now at a special price of $42.00, originally $60.00.

Find it here.

10. "How We Roll: The Art and Culture of Joints, Blunts, and Spliffs"

A Cultural Journey Through Cannabis

This intriguing book is now available for just $11.60, providing insights into the art and culture of cannabis, down from $16.95.

Find it here.

11. "Green Witchcraft: A Practical Guide"

Discover the Magic of Plants and Herbs

Learn about plant magic with this guide, now only $7.55, slashed from $14.99 - a must-read for aspiring green witches.

Find it here.

12. LED Grow Light by Gerylove

Illuminate Your Indoor Garden

This full-spectrum LED grow light, now $39.88 (down from $63.99), is perfect for indoor gardening enthusiasts looking to boost plant growth.

Find it here.

13. Smell Proof Storage Case with 4 Tubes

Travel-Friendly and Odor-Free Storage

For those on the move, this smell-proof storage case is now $15.99, down from $25.99, ensuring your travels remain discreet and organized.

Find it here.

14. Crocs Unisex-Adult Half-Baked Classic Clog

Comfort and Style Combined

These uniquely designed Crocs are now just $33.49, offering both comfort and a statement style, down from $59.99.

Find it here.

Each of these products not only offers great value but also adds a touch of innovation and convenience to your daily life. Whether it's for personal use or as a thoughtful gift, these Black Friday deals on Amazon are not to be missed.

