Individual investors are preparing for a holiday-shortened week with several high-stakes earnings reports on the calendar.

Here's a look at some of the companies reporting this week that retail traders will be watching.

Tuesday, Sept. 2

Before Market Open: Chinese EV maker NIO, Inc. NIO reported a Q2 loss of 25 cents per share premarket, beating analysts’ expectations of a 30-cent loss, and revenue of $2.65 billion missed the expectations of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG also reported before the opening bell.

After Market Close: Zscaler, Inc. ZS will release its fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's market close. Zscaler shares climbed nearly 10% after the company reported better-than-expected EPS last quarter.

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Before Market Open: Two retailers, Macy's, Inc. M and Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR, will report before the market opens on Wednesday.

After Market Close: Figma, Inc. FIG will report its first post-IPO earnings report after Wednesday's market close. Wall Street is looking for earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $228.2 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Salesforce, Inc. CRM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO, GitLab, Inc. GTLB, Asana, Inc. ASAN, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO and C3.ai, Inc. AI will also report postmarket.

Thursday, Sept. 4

After Market Close: Broadcom, Inc. AVGO is set to report after Thursday's closing bell. Analysts expect the semiconductor company to report earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $15.83 billion.

Thursday's aftermarket earnings highlights will also include Copart, Inc. CPRT, Lululemon Athletica, Inc. LULU, DocuSign, Inc. DOCU Samsara, Inc. IOT and UiPath, Inc. PATH.

Friday, Sept. 5

Children's Place, Inc. PLCE will wrap up the week when it reports after Friday's closing bell. Analysts expect the retailer to report a loss of ten cents per share and revenue of $289.58 million.

