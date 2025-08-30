5 Stocks Retail Was Discussing This Week And How They Performed: OPEN, BULL, MDB, NVDA, BABA

Retail investors buzzed about five stocks this week, Aug. 25-29, 2025, on platforms like X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, amid market volatility and AI enthusiasm.

The stocks, Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN, Webull Corp. BULL, MongoDB Inc. MDB, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ADR BABA, spanned real estate tech, fintech, software, semiconductors, and e-commerce, reflecting diverse retail interests.

Opendoor Technologies

Opendoor trended on r/WallStreetBets, with users citing housing market optimism post-Fed rate-cut hints.

Discussions highlighted meme-like momentum and potential for a rebound to $20+ amid cooling rates. On Reddit, one post lamented missing a trade swing, underscoring volatility.

The stock had a 52-week range of $5.87 to $0.51, trading around $4, as of the publication of this article. It was up 168.55% year-to-date and 103.33% over the year.

Webull

BULL saw elevated discussions as retail investors debated its role in facilitating meme stock trades and crypto integrations.

Chatter on X and Reddit praised Q2 results, with revenues up 46% to $131.5 million and customer assets at all-time highs; one post noted “BULL bulls are eating good.”

The stock had a 52-week range of $79.56 to $10.18, trading around $15, as of the publication of this article. It was up 26.25% year-to-date and 30.52% over the year.

MongoDB

MDB, a cloud database provider, dominated retail conversations post its second-quarter earnings release, but the retail investors were largely bearish.

On Reddit, users questioned awareness of MDB’s role, while one warned of an “unprecedented pullback” after relentless gains.

The stock had a 52-week range of $370.00 to $140.94, trading around $120, as of the publication of this article. It was up 30.04% year-to-date and 29.46% over the year.

Nvidia

NVDA, the semiconductor giant powering the AI boom, was the week’s undisputed retail heavyweight, with discussions exploding ahead of its Q2 earnings.

A post quipped, “NVDA gonna be the camel that broke the straw’s back,” capturing bullish hype.

The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $184.48, trading around $180, as of the publication of this article. It was up 30.23% year-to-date and 53.18% over the year.

Alibaba

BABA, the Chinese e-commerce behemoth, rounded out retail discussions as investors discussed its earnings on Aug. 29 and linked it to NVIDIA’s China commentary.

Reddit posts hyped BABA’s AI chips as a “10-bagger,” though skepticism about unverified claims persisted.

The stock had a 52-week range of $80.06 to $148.43, trading around $120, as of the publication of this article. It was up 40.75% year-to-date and 47.58% over the year.

Retail focus blended meme-driven optimism with AI and China recovery narratives, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq hit records during the week.

