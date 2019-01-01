QQQ
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF
(ARCA:FIG)
25.05
0.1077[0.43%]
At close: May 17
15 minutes delayed

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (ARCA:FIG), Quotes and News Summary

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (ARCA: FIG)

Earnings

Q3 2017Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.210.37 0.16
REV260.750M254.636M-6.114M
Q2 2017Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.20.06 -0.14
REV251.210M218.000M-33.210M

Analyst Ratings

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (ARCA: FIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF's (FIG) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF.

Q
What is the target price for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) stock?
A

The latest price target for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (ARCA: FIG) was reported by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FIG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG)?
A

The stock price for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (ARCA: FIG) is $25.05 last updated May 17, 2022, 6:13 PM UTC.

Q
Does Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 20, 2016 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2016.

Q
When is Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (ARCA:FIG) reporting earnings?
A

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Q
Is Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF.