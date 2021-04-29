20 Picks From The 2021 CNBC 'Stock Draft': Bitcoin, Amazon, Ark Lead The Way

The annual CNBC Stock Draft was held on Thursday. Ten professional investors, athletes and celebrities each chose two picks from a list of 60 investment ideas.

The contest will crown the winner as the team with the highest average return from April 29, 2021, to Feb. 11, 2022, the Friday before the Super Bowl.

The list of 60 investments to choose from includes stocks, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), Bitcoin, oil and gold.

Contestants in the 2021 CNBC Stock Draft included Tim Seymour, Stepanie Link, Kevin O'Leary, professional poker player Maria Ho, Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy, Twitch streamer TheStockGuy, Mentalist Oz Pearlman, model Petra Nemcova, TikToker Josh Richards and NBA All-Star Andre Iguodala

Related Link: Zoom Became A Verb And Won Big For NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala

The first pick by Seymour was Bitcoin: “My cannabis bros are going to hate me.”

Seymour had the number one overall pick in the 2019 draft and took General Electric (NYSE:GE), which he was reminded of today and its poor performance.

“That’s right, #1 pick Bitcoin,” Seymour said, noting the pullback in the recent price makes it worth the top pick.

Seymour’s second pick was Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY), which shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise with his running of the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE:CNBS).

Here is a look at how the two rounds fared:

Round 1:

Bitcoin (Seymour)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Ho)

(NASDAQ:AMZN) (Ho) Ark Innovation ETF (Murphy)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) (O’Leary)

(NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) (O’Leary) Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE:TAN) (Pearlman)

(NYSE:TAN) (Pearlman) Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) (TheStockGuy)

(NYSE:DIS) (TheStockGuy) Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) (Nemcova)

(NASDAQ:ABNB) (Nemcova) Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) (Richards)

(NASDAQ:AMD) (Richards) Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) (Iguodala)

(NYSE:LEN) (Iguodala) Boeing (NYSE:BA) (Link)

Round 2:

Tilray (Seymour)

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) (Ho)

(NASDAQ:DKNG) (Ho) Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) (Murphy)

(NASDAQ:MAR) (Murphy) Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) (O’Leary)

(NYSE:PLTR) (O’Leary) Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) (TheStockGuy)

(NASDAQ:SBUX) (TheStockGuy) Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) (Pearlman)

(NYSE:RBLX) (Pearlman) Zoom Video Communications (NYSE:ZM) (Nemcova)

(NYSE:ZM) (Nemcova) Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) (Richards)

(NYSE:UBER) (Richards) Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) (Iguodala)

(NASDAQ:TSLA) (Iguodala) Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) (Link)

Draft Recap: In between rounds, Guy Adami called the Airbnb pick his favorite of the first round with a “lot of real estate there.”

Jim Cramer pointed to NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a pick to watch in the second round but the stock was ultimately not taken.

“I think Elon Musk is a genius,” Iguodala said of his second-round pick.

Cramer and others seemed disappointed to see Murphy take the Ark ETF with his first-round pick.

“If I get the chance to get Tesla, Roku, Square, Shopify, I think that’s really cool,” Murphy said in defense of his pick.