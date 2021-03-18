Kevin O'Leary To Talk Career, Emerging Trends And More On Benzinga's 'Raz Report'

Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO of Benzinga, on his show the "Raz Report" discusses entrepreneurship, financial markets and overcoming challenges to success.

Raznick sits down this week with Kevin O'Leary, Canadian businessman, "Shark Tank" star and co-founder of O'Shares ETFs and Beanstox. They will talk about O'Leary's career, leadership, investments, as well as emerging trends like NFTs.

The show airs today at 2 p.m. EST on Benzinga's YouTube channel.

What To Know: The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic fundamentally changed the course of society.

Pandemic consequences include the onset of a historic stock market and economic recovery, innovation in areas such as finance, technology, and medicine, as well as a shift in societal norms.

O'Leary, whose background is in investing in and building businesses around emerging trends often before they become mainstream, has been vocal about pandemic opportunities.

Among these opportunities include fractional-share investing in stocks and cryptocurrency, developing new solutions to address mental health and addiction, and offering investors efficient exposure in financially sound companies that ought to grow over time.

In unpacking these opportunities, O'Leary will discuss on the "Raz Report" his personal life and educational background, hot topics like taxes and NFTs, as well his interests in Mind Medicine (OTC:MMEDF), O'Shares Investments and bitcoin, among other topics.

Why It Matters: It's tough for investors to position themselves for growth at a time when so many sources of information are competing for attention.

That's why O'Leary will unpack his long-term philosophies and reason why it makes sense to pay attention to disruptive innovations like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and bitcoin, as well as invest for the future using platforms like Beanstox, an internet-based investment advisory service co-owned by O'Leary, and O'Shares' high-performing investment vehicles.

Kevin O'Leary, right, speaks at Benzinga's Detroit headquarters in 2018 with Jason Raznick. File photo by Dustin Blitchok.

