Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 17, 2022

GAINERS:
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 10.10% at $7.63
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 8.13% at $0.52
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 7.48% at $1.15
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 6.60% at $0.31
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 5.71% at $28.50
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 5.08% at $0.77
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.88% at $1.29
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.70% at $0.22
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 4.70% at $4.90
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 4.05% at $115.64
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.62% at $23.18
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed up 3.45% at $56.40
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 3.37% at $3.37
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.36% at $4.92
LOSERS:
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 6.29% at $2.75
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 5.90% at $0.99
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.20% at $1.64
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 4.83% at $0.49
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 4.83% at $0.06
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 3.58% at $0.09
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
