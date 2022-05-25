Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 25, 2022

GAINERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 9.00% at $1.09
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 7.83% at $4.27
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 7.65% at $1.83
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 6.61% at $0.44
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 6.33% at $0.98
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 6.11% at $2.87
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 5.68% at $0.70
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 5.67% at $5.03
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.92% at $4.79
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 4.80% at $5.90
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 4.36% at $0.57
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.28% at $2.68
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 4.00% at $22.35
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.76% at $4.42
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 3.65% at $134.34
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 3.39% at $7.32
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.64
LOSERS:
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 11.12% at $0.72
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 6.03% at $1.09
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 5.25% at $0.39
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 4.06% at $0.42
