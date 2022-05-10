Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 10, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 23.76% at $9.22
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 15.30% at $0.63
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 12.37% at $3.18
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 11.25% at $3.66
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 7.04% at $65.41
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.89% at $0.74
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.56% at $2.62
LOSERS:
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 12.50% at $3.36
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 9.46% at $6.93
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.26% at $1.00
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 6.34% at $0.09
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 5.48% at $0.29
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 5.18% at $151.31
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.61% at $4.97
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 4.60% at $98.16
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 4.39% at $1.09
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 4.38% at $0.70
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 3.77% at $1.53
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 3.77% at $0.97
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed down 3.34% at $21.12
