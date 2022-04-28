Marijuana Stock Movers For April 28, 2022

GAINERS:
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 11.87% at $4.50
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.01
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 7.22% at $0.05
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.02% at $4.40
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed up 4.84% at $68.39
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 4.45% at $191.70
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 4.31% at $2.79
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 4.21% at $5.45
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 4.11% at $3.04
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 3.94% at $0.89
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.74% at $3.05
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.61% at $2.01
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 3.61% at $0.35
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.12% at $7.28
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.09% at $14.91
LOSERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 5.57% at $0.25
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 5.25% at $9.57
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.12% at $4.65
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 3.98% at $0.51
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 3.26% at $0.24
