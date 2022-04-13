Marijuana Stock Movers For April 13, 2022

GAINERS:
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 22.22% at $0.06
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 9.70% at $1.81
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 8.18% at $1.19
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 5.22% at $0.28
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 4.87% at $7.11
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.22% at $13.82
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 4.18% at $0.59
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.48% at $6.84
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.13% at $1.98
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.07% at $3.69
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.06% at $1.01
- Tilray TLRY shares closed up 3.05% at $6.42
LOSERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 16.67% at $0.01
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 9.15% at $0.73
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 4.93% at $0.12
- Empower Clinics EPWCF shares closed down 3.99% at $0.13
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 3.56% at $0.97
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.48% at $0.67
