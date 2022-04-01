Marijuana Stock Movers For April 1, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.28% at $12.67
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 3.96% at $0.02
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.95% at $6.24
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.86% at $5.92
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.79% at $5.48
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.74% at $1.11
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.49% at $127.25
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 3.12% at $197.82
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.11% at $1.20
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 9.94% at $0.52
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 6.68% at $3.49
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 5.76% at $0.64
- Empower Clinics EPWCF shares closed down 5.56% at $0.17
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 5.36% at $0.53
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 4.65% at $1.19
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 3.73% at $7.48
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 3.23% at $0.06
