MariMed, Hexo & Aurora Cannabis Among Top Cannabis Movers For September 1, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 1, 2021 6:20 pm
GAINERS:

  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 9.3% at $2.35 with an estimated market cap of $135.8M.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares closed up 8.85% at $31 with an estimated market cap of $2.0B.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 7.29% at $56.78 with an estimated market cap of $3.5B.
  • BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 4.19% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $139.3M.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 3.57% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $186.8M.
  • Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 2.67% at $5.45 with an estimated market cap of $198.0M.
  • MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 2.01% at $0.97 with an estimated market cap of $320.7M.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 2% at $7.14 with an estimated market cap of $498.0M.

LOSERS:

  • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 5.6% at $3.37 with an estimated market cap of $548.4M.
  • Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTC:KALTF) shares closed down 5.07% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $181.3M.
  • Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 5.06% at $0.5 with an estimated market cap of $54.0M.
  • C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 4.94% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $88.3M.
  • 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down 4.47% at $1.03 with an estimated market cap of $610.4M.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 3.84% at $4.26 with an estimated market cap of $175.7M.
  • Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 3.5% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $109.0M.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 3.17% at $2.38 with an estimated market cap of $334.0M.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 2.96% at $7.2 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 2.85% at $2.4 with an estimated market cap of $481.6M.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 2.82% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $92.8M.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 2.59% at $9.41 with an estimated market cap of $805.2M.
  • TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 2.56% at $6.86 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
  • ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares closed down 2.46% at $87.9 with an estimated market cap of $2.3B.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 2.37% at $9.66 with an estimated market cap of $2.6B.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 2.25% at $2.61 with an estimated market cap of $779.8M.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 2.21% at $16.85 with an estimated market cap of $6.6B.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 2.12% at $6.47 with an estimated market cap of $2.4B.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

