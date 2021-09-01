MariMed, Hexo & Aurora Cannabis Among Top Cannabis Movers For September 1, 2021
GAINERS:
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 9.3% at $2.35 with an estimated market cap of $135.8M.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares closed up 8.85% at $31 with an estimated market cap of $2.0B.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 7.29% at $56.78 with an estimated market cap of $3.5B.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 4.19% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $139.3M.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 3.57% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $186.8M.
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 2.67% at $5.45 with an estimated market cap of $198.0M.
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 2.01% at $0.97 with an estimated market cap of $320.7M.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 2% at $7.14 with an estimated market cap of $498.0M.
LOSERS:
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 5.6% at $3.37 with an estimated market cap of $548.4M.
- Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTC:KALTF) shares closed down 5.07% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $181.3M.
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 5.06% at $0.5 with an estimated market cap of $54.0M.
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 4.94% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $88.3M.
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down 4.47% at $1.03 with an estimated market cap of $610.4M.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 3.84% at $4.26 with an estimated market cap of $175.7M.
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 3.5% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $109.0M.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 3.17% at $2.38 with an estimated market cap of $334.0M.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 2.96% at $7.2 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 2.85% at $2.4 with an estimated market cap of $481.6M.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 2.82% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $92.8M.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 2.59% at $9.41 with an estimated market cap of $805.2M.
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 2.56% at $6.86 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares closed down 2.46% at $87.9 with an estimated market cap of $2.3B.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 2.37% at $9.66 with an estimated market cap of $2.6B.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 2.25% at $2.61 with an estimated market cap of $779.8M.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 2.21% at $16.85 with an estimated market cap of $6.6B.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 2.12% at $6.47 with an estimated market cap of $2.4B.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
