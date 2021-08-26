fbpx

Cannabis Stocks: Today's Gainers and Losers

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 26, 2021 5:13 pm
GAINERS:

  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 13.64% at $2.5 with an estimated market cap of $230,523,802.
  • Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 7.26% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $46,238,510.
  • Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 6% at $0.5 with an estimated market cap of $54,942,476.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 4.71% at $15.57 with an estimated market cap of $163,679,858.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 4.55% at $2.06 with an estimated market cap of $64,895,901.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 3.81% at $1.09 with an estimated market cap of $192,149,920.
  • Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 3.52% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $65,990,374.
  • EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 3.39% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $81,505,157.
  • C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed up 2.92% at $0.81 with an estimated market cap of $95,202,324.
  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 2.87% at $2.16 with an estimated market cap of $124,220,743.
  • Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 2.63% at $7.81 with an estimated market cap of $43,284,831.
  • Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 2.33% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $48,463,166.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 2.2% at $0.56 with an estimated market cap of $103,230,578.

LOSERS:

  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 7.57% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $113,078,020.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 5.45% at $2.43 with an estimated market cap of $51,578,433.
  • TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 5.4% at $7.1 with an estimated market cap of $1,310,108,154.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 4.59% at $0.74 with an estimated market cap of $1,524,812,000.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 4.3% at $2.45 with an estimated market cap of $373,446,532.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed down 4.27% at $13.66 with an estimated market cap of $684,228,525.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.67% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $94,924,081.
  • MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 3.46% at $0.94 with an estimated market cap of $309,806,471.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 3.2% at $1.21 with an estimated market cap of $151,529,366.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 3.09% at $2.56 with an estimated market cap of $359,446,728.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 2.86% at $4.08 with an estimated market cap of $168,306,270.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 2.84% at $17.11 with an estimated market cap of $6,727,300,167.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 2.8% at $8.65 with an estimated market cap of $893,442,312.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed down 2.69% at $3.26 with an estimated market cap of $48,990,879.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 2.53% at $9.65 with an estimated market cap of $2,582,098,750.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed down 2.5% at $185.51 with an estimated market cap of $1,241,598,765.
  • RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 2.22% at $1.19 with an estimated market cap of $169,910,874.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 2.14% at $13.25 with an estimated market cap of $5,952,175,719.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 2.02% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $172,553,105.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

