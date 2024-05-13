Tech Stocks Inch Higher Ahead Of Key Inflation Data, GameStop Skyrockets, Tencent Fuels China Rally: What's Driving Markets Monday?

Loading... Loading...

Wall Street kicked off a data-heavy week on a mixed note as traders await key inflation updates and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell in the coming days.

The S&P 500 remained stable, hovering around Friday’s closing levels and not far from record highs. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%, poised for its third consecutive session of gains, marking the seventh positive session in the last eight.

Blue-chip stocks were also trading flat at midday, striving to extend their winning streak to the ninth consecutive day.

The Russell 2000, tracking small-cap stocks, managed to outperform, up 0.6%.

Treasury yields moved slightly lower, with the 10-year yield easing from 4.5% to 4.47%. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT rose 0.4%.

Animal spirits resurfaced in the meme stocks, as GameStop Inc. soared over 70% following a social media update from “Roaring Kitty,” a prominent figure in the 2021 meme stock phenomenon.

Exchange-traded funds linked to themes like meme stocks, cryptocurrencies and high-sentiment stocks, such as the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF STCE or the SoFi Social 50 ETF SFYF, saw broad-based rallies. In the cryptocurrency space, Dogecoin DOGE/USD outperformed peers, up over 10%, while Bitcoin BTC/USD rose 3.2%.

Another notable market movement occurred in Chinese stocks, fueled by Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME reporting revenue that surpassed expectations, resulting in a 9.3% surge in its shares.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB and the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ both saw gains of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively, ahead of a flurry of upcoming company earnings reports this week, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, Baidu Inc. BIDU and JD.com Inc. JD.

In the commodities market, oil rebounded 0.8% while gold fell 1%.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg Russell 2000 2,073.47 0.6% Nasdaq 100 18,196.52 0.2% S&P 500 5,220.03 0.0% Dow Jones 39,457.14 0.0% Updated at 12:38 p.m. EDT

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was 0.1% up to $521.20, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA was flat at $395.02 and the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ was up 0.3% to $443.26, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Sector-wise, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 0.8%. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC was the major laggard, down 0.6%.

Monday’s Stock Movers

Meme-related stocks experienced significant rallies across the board, driven by the dramatic surge in GameStop . AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC surged over 40%, Beyond Inc. BYON nearly 20%, Incyte Corp. INCY was up 7% and Bitcoin-linked MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR saw a 6% increase. Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD rose by 6% as well.

. surged over 40%, nearly 20%, was up 7% and Bitcoin-linked saw a 6% increase. rose by 6% as well. Intel Corp. INTC gained almost 3% amid rumors of a deal with Apollo Global Management APO , with the latter poised to invest over $11 billion in a new plant in Ireland.

gained almost 3% amid rumors of a deal with , with the latter poised to invest over $11 billion in a new plant in Ireland. Stocks reacting to earnings included Fortrea Holdings Inc. FTRE down 15%, NET Power Inc. NPWR down 0.5% and Paysafe Ltd . PSFE up 4.2%.

down 15%, down 0.5% and . up 4.2%. Companies reporting earnings after the close are StoneCo Ltd. STNE , Intercorp Financial Services Inc. IFS and Agilysys Inc. AGYS .

Illustration created using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.