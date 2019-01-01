QQQ
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ: PGJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF's (PGJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ: PGJ) is $32.69 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2020.

Q

When is Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) operate in?

A

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.