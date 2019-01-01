QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 4:34PM

Analyst Ratings

SoFi Social 50 ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SoFi Social 50 ETF (ARCA: SFYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SoFi Social 50 ETF's (SFYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SoFi Social 50 ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SoFi Social 50 ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF)?

A

The stock price for SoFi Social 50 ETF (ARCA: SFYF) is $30 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:02:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoFi Social 50 ETF.

Q

When is SoFi Social 50 ETF (ARCA:SFYF) reporting earnings?

A

SoFi Social 50 ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SoFi Social 50 ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) operate in?

A

SoFi Social 50 ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.