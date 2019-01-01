|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ARCA: KWEB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF.
There is no analysis for KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
The stock price for KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ARCA: KWEB) is $33.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2017.
KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF.
KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.