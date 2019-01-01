QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Dec 31, 2021, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:06AM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ARCA: KWEB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF's (KWEB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF.

Q

What is the target price for KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)?

A

The stock price for KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ARCA: KWEB) is $33.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2017.

Q

When is KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ARCA:KWEB) reporting earnings?

A

KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) operate in?

A

KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.