Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Home Depot HD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.70 per share on revenue of $45.39 billion.

• Datavault AI DVLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Viking Holdings VIK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• SFL Corp SFL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $191.83 million.

• Amer Sports AS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Kandi Technologies Group KNDI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BingEx FLX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Opera OPRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $137.59 million.

• XPeng XPEV is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Premier PINC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $245.58 million.

• Medtronic MDT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $8.37 billion.

• Evogene EVGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $930 thousand.

• Ituran Location & Control ITRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $89.17 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Newsmax NMAX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $44.90 million.

• Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $605.70 million.

• Snail SNAL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.00 million.

• La-Z-Boy LZB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $490.48 million.

• Alcon ALC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• James Hardie Industries JHX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $959.91 million.

• Auna AUNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $318.57 million.

• Fluent FLNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $53.93 million.

• Ellington Credit EARN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $11.17 million.

• Keysight Techs KEYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Toll Brothers TOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $12.03 billion.

