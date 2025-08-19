Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Home Depot HD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.70 per share on revenue of $45.39 billion.
• Datavault AI DVLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.
• Viking Holdings VIK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
• SFL Corp SFL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $191.83 million.
• Amer Sports AS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Kandi Technologies Group KNDI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• BingEx FLX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Opera OPRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $137.59 million.
• XPeng XPEV is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Premier PINC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $245.58 million.
• Medtronic MDT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $8.37 billion.
• Evogene EVGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $930 thousand.
• Ituran Location & Control ITRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $89.17 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Newsmax NMAX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $44.90 million.
• Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $605.70 million.
• Snail SNAL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.00 million.
• La-Z-Boy LZB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $490.48 million.
• Alcon ALC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• James Hardie Industries JHX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $959.91 million.
• Auna AUNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $318.57 million.
• Fluent FLNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $53.93 million.
• Ellington Credit EARN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $11.17 million.
• Keysight Techs KEYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
• Toll Brothers TOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $12.03 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.