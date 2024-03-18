Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Niu Techs NIU is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• System1 SST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $93.81 million.
• Embraer ERJ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
• Nano Labs NA is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.
• Coda Octopus Group CODA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.99 million.
• Exagen XGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $11.56 million.
• Science Applications Intl SAIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.62 per share on revenue of $142.69 million.
• Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Red Cat Hldgs RCAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.80 million.
• Comtech Telecom CMTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $152.85 million.
• Bit Digital BTBT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.18 million.
• FinVolution Gr FINV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• StoneCo STNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $685.73 million.
• National CineMedia NCMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $81.10 million.
• Singular Genomics Sys OMIC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $730 thousand.
• Zepp Health ZEPP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $94.03 million.
• Peraso PRSO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.76 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.
• Eyenovia EYEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $130 thousand.
• Lantern Pharma LTRN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Augmedix AUGX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.46 million.
• Alpine Immune Sciences ALPN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.
• DLocal DLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $173.69 million.
• JOYY YY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $558.30 million.
• FreightCar America RAIL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $135.00 million.
• RF Industries RFIL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.49 million.
