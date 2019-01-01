QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
JOYY Inc is a social media platform. The company is engaged in creating and sharing entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real-time through online live media and offers users an immersive entertainment experience. Its products include YY Live, Bigo Live, Huya, Likee, imo, and Hago. The company offers Live streaming platforms, Short-form video platforms, and other products. The company reports in two segments Bigo and All other. It has a presence in China; Developed countries; Middle East and Southeast Asia and others.

JOYY Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JOYY (YY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JOYY's (YY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JOYY (YY) stock?

A

The latest price target for JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) was reported by UBS on July 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting YY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JOYY (YY)?

A

The stock price for JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) is $47.96 last updated Today at 6:41:11 PM.

Q

Does JOYY (YY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) reporting earnings?

A

JOYY’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is JOYY (YY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JOYY.

Q

What sector and industry does JOYY (YY) operate in?

A

JOYY is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.