JOYY Inc is a social media platform. The company is engaged in creating and sharing entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real-time through online live media and offers users an immersive entertainment experience. Its products include YY Live, Bigo Live, Huya, Likee, imo, and Hago. The company offers Live streaming platforms, Short-form video platforms, and other products. The company reports in two segments Bigo and All other. It has a presence in China; Developed countries; Middle East and Southeast Asia and others.