Marijuana Stock Movers For December 25, 2024

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

BMMJ Logo
BMMJBody and Mind Inc
$0.020118.2%
Overview
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.0029081.3%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.029045.7%
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.038316.1%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0080033.3%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFCansortium Inc
$0.1400100.0%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$1.62-7.95%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0330-6.52%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.11087.68%
EAST Logo
EASTEastside Distilling Inc
$0.805014.8%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.023021.1%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00300-24.1%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$1.50-5.40%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.1089226.2%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.017516.7%
MPXOF Logo
MPXOFMPX International Corp
$0.000001-99.9%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.150020.6%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.1411-8.97%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00650-18.8%
RSSFF Logo
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.0522-13.0%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$2.084.00%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.005105.15%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$1.148.57%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.601036.6%
ZLDAF Logo
ZLDAFZelira Therapeutics Ltd
$0.37004.88%
Posted In:
CannabisMarketsMoversBZI-CANNA
