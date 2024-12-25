Marijuana Stock Movers For December 25, 2024

GAINERS:
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 33.33% at $0.02
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 25.00% at $0.00
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 22.11% at $0.02
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 17.88% at $0.04
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 16.67% at $0.07
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 14.75% at $0.80
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 10.53% at $0.02
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 8.57% at $1.08
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 6.00% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 5.15% at $0.01
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed up 4.88% at $0.37
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 4.53% at $0.46
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 4.00% at $2.10
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.07
LOSERS:
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed down 81.82% at $0.0002
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 24.35% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 24.05% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 18.75% at $0.01
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.14
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 7.95% at $1.56
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 7.16% at $0.03
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 6.52% at $0.03
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 6.43% at $0.12
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 5.40% at $1.51
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 4.37% at $0.10
