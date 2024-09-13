Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 13, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 24.17% at $0.34
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 22.67% at $0.01
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 19.04% at $0.03
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 12.41% at $0.04
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 9.63% at $0.03
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 8.92% at $0.02
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 8.90% at $0.24
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 8.20% at $55.81
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 7.26% at $0.06
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 6.72% at $2.50
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 5.71% at $0.01
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 4.94% at $69.74
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.83% at $0.15
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.18% at $2.92
LOSERS:
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 26.67% at $0.00
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed down 21.43% at $0.63
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 21.00% at $0.01
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 18.07% at $0.03
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 12.56% at $11.47
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 6.48% at $4.45
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 3.26% at $0.05
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 3.03% at $0.05
