Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 23, 2024

GAINERS:
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 55.80% at $0.11
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 21.98% at $0.16
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 21.95% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 20.00% at $0.01
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 16.10% at $0.02
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 11.76% at $0.03
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 11.58% at $0.05
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 10.39% at $0.12
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 7.32% at $0.25
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 6.38% at $6.67
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.50% at $2.30
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.55% at $71.78
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 3.33% at $0.90
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 3.13% at $0.00
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.09% at $2.02
LOSERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 54.63% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 18.18% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 15.30% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 13.85% at $0.01
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 5.69% at $0.06
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 5.00% at $11.40
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 4.72% at $0.34
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 4.07% at $0.05
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed down 3.09% at $0.81
