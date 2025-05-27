Wall Street Rockets As Bond Yields Drop, Tesla Hits 3-Month Highs: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?

Zinger Key Points
- S&P 500 gains 1.9% on Tuesday, on pace for best month since November 2023.
- U.S. 30-year yield falls below 5% amid global bond relief.
Wall Street charged higher Tuesday, with U.S. equities posting broad-based gains by midday as investors embraced a risk-on mood, spurred by easing Treasury yields and renewed optimism surrounding trade talks between the U.S. and the European Union.
The bond market drove a major sentiment shift. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields sank 10 basis points to 4.93%, falling below the psychologically key 5% threshold for the first time in days.
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT rallied 1.5%, eyeing the strongest daily gain since late February 2025.
This move follows a surprise development in Japan, where the Ministry of Finance announced a reduction in the issuance of longer-dated government bonds. That decision triggered an 18-basis-point drop in Japan's 30-year yield, creating a ripple effect that eased pressure across global fixed-income markets.
The sharp decline in yields helped equities rally across the board. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, extending May’s gains to more than 6%. The benchmark is now tracking its strongest monthly performance since November 2023.
Technology and small-cap stocks outpaced broader benchmarks, adding momentum to the rally. Every sector in the S&P 500 traded higher on the day.
Among the mega-caps, Tesla Inc. TSLA stood out with a 6.4% gain, reclaiming price levels last seen in mid-February.
As equity and bond sentiment improved, traditional safe-haven assets lost appeal. Gold prices fell 1%, slipping below $3,300 per ounce. The move reflects investors rotating out of defensive plays amid increasing appetite for risk.
In energy markets, crude oil dropped 1.5% to $60.50 a barrel, while copper prices slid 2.1%, signaling some caution in industrial demand despite the bullish tone in equities.
Bitcoin BTC/USD traded near $110,000, remaining close to its all-time highs.
Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S/ Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day chg. %
|Nasdaq 100
|21,406.38
|2.3%
|Russell 2000
|2,085.63
|2.2%
|S&P 500
|5,913.36
|1.9%
|Dow Jones
|42,271.70
|1.6%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied 1.9% to $590.07.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 1.6% to $422.83.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ soared 2.3% to $520.83.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 2.3% to $207.26.
- The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY outperformed, up 2.8%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, up 0.5%.
Tuesday’s Stock Movers
- Hologic Inc. HOLX jumped 12.7%, paring earlier bigger gains, after the company rejected a non-binding takeover bid worth up to $16.7 billion from private equity firms TPG Inc. TPG and Blackstone Inc. BX.
- PDD Holdings Inc. PDD tumbled 15% after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- The S&P 500‘s top performers during Tuesday’s New York session included Hologic Inc., up 14.93%; Tesla Inc., which gained 6.87%; Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK, rising 6.82%; Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, up 6.66% and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD, climbing 6.61%.
- The biggest laggards included Fair Isaac Corp. FICO, which sank 9.63%; AutoZone Inc. AZO down 4.55%; VeriSign Inc. VRSN losing 4.28%; Kroger Co. KR slipping 1.70% and Copart Inc. CPRT falling 1.68%.
Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include OKTA Inc. OKTA and Heico Corp. HEI.
• Trump’s Tariffs May Trigger An Inflation Shock – But Not A Lasting One, Goldman Sachs Says
Photo: Shutterstock
